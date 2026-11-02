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    2G ENERGY Unveils Long-Planned Management Board Change

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    2G Energy appoints Martin Laux as CFO, strengthening its financial leadership to drive profitable growth and international expansion.

    2G ENERGY Unveils Long-Planned Management Board Change
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Martin Laux was appointed CFO and joined 2G Energy’s Management Board effective 1 November 2026.
    • Friedrich Pehle requested an early departure for personal reasons; after nine years as CFO, he will leave the Board on 1 January 2027 and focus exclusively on Investor Relations.
    • The Management Board is temporarily expanded to four members through the end of 2026; Pehle will report to the new CFO in his Investor Relations role.
    • Laux brings experience in industrial finance, controlling, M&A integration and efficiency programmes. Most recently, he was CFO of DEUTZ AG’s Engines business, which generated approximately €1.5 billion in revenue.
    • 2G says the appointment strengthens its financial capabilities as it pursues profitable growth and international expansion, with the organisational and capital-markets framework needed to support revenue above €1 billion.
    • 2G is a global supplier of CHP systems, large heat pumps and peak-load generators; it has installed more than 10,000 systems worldwide and operates in over 60 countries.

    The next important date, Q3 metrics and business performance , at 2G ENERGY is on 23.11.2026.

    The price of 2G ENERGY at the time of the news was 46,76EUR and was up +1,28 % compared with the previous day.


    2G ENERGY

    +1,17 %
    +6,18 %
    -20,34 %
    -18,35 %
    +61,91 %
    +113,69 %
    +51,08 %
    +1.014,60 %
    +2.007,55 %
    ISIN:DE000A0HL8N9WKN:A0HL8N
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    2G ENERGY Unveils Long-Planned Management Board Change 2G Energy appoints Martin Laux as CFO, strengthening its financial leadership to drive profitable growth and international expansion.
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