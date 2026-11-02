init Group Revises 2026 EBIT Outlook as Earnings Risks Mount

init has cut its 2026 EBIT forecast to EUR 33–37 million from EUR 38–42 million, implying year-on-year growth of up to 14%, versus up to 29% previously.

Preliminary Q3 2026 EBIT fell to EUR 1.6 million from EUR 8.7 million a year earlier; nine-month EBIT was EUR 14.0 million, compared with EUR 15.2 million.

The downgrade reflects weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings and rising risks, including Middle East tensions, oil-price effects on demand for high-margin additional orders, and constraints on third-party materials.

The company does not expect the usual above-average Q4 earnings to make up for Q3’s shortfall.

EBIT forecasts were reduced across all segments: Integrated Systems to EUR 32–34 million, Cloud Solutions to EUR 4–6 million, and Passenger Intelligence to EUR 5–7 million.

Revenue guidance of EUR 380–410 million and operating cash-flow guidance of EUR 32–38 million are unchanged. Nine-month revenue rose 29% to EUR 292.6 million, while operating cash flow was EUR 6.7 million; a substantial Q4 improvement is expected.

The next important date, Publication of the Q3 2026 quarterly statement., at init innovation in traffic systems is on 12.11.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.165,22PKT (+0,86 %).





