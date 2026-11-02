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    aap Implantate: MDR-Certified Trauma Portfolio Fuels Next Growth Phase

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    Fresh capital for future growth: aap Implantate plans a rights issue as stronger US sales, improved earnings and full MDR certification bolster its trauma business.

    aap Implantate: MDR-Certified Trauma Portfolio Fuels Next Growth Phase
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • aap Implantate plans a rights issue of up to 1,486,563 new shares at €1.35 each; the subscription period runs from November 6 to 20, 2026, with oversubscription permitted. Proceeds will support liquidity and growth in its trauma business.
    • The company completed MDR certification for its entire existing product portfolio in March 2026, securing access to the EU and other relevant markets.
    • Operating performance improved during the first nine months of 2026: Q3 revenue rose to €3.3 million and slightly exceeded the prior-year quarter, while EBITDA also improved.
    • US revenue increased 15% in local currency (13% in euros) in the first nine months; the US subsidiary reported a positive local earnings result for the first time.
    • Growth plans focus on new products, production automation and international sales expansion. Product launches are planned through 2028, with further development projects through 2031.
    • The 2026 forecast is confirmed: revenue of €11.5–14.5 million and EBITDA of −€1.0 million to +€1.5 million. New products are expected to contribute significantly to earnings growth from 2027.

    The price of aap Implantate at the time of the news was 1,4500EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    aap Implantate

    0,00 %
    -3,97 %
    -12,12 %
    -12,12 %
    -5,84 %
    +81,25 %
    -58,73 %
    -87,62 %
    -86,73 %
    ISIN:DE000A3H2101WKN:A3H210
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    aap Implantate: MDR-Certified Trauma Portfolio Fuels Next Growth Phase Fresh capital for future growth: aap Implantate plans a rights issue as stronger US sales, improved earnings and full MDR certification bolster its trauma business.
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