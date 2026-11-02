DAX, IDEXX Laboratories & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Copper One Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|TUI
|💬
|📰
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|💬
|📰
|Oracle
|💬
|📰
|Marvell Technology
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|207
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|57
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|31
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|24
|💬
|📰
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
|20
|💬
|📰
|BYD
|20
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|IDEXX Laboratories
|+19,86 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Lasertec
|+14,00 %
|📰
|🥉
|Singulus Technologies
|+11,54 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|init innovation in traffic systems
|-20,82 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Alstom
|-25,44 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Inovio Pharmaceuticals
|-28,97 %
|💬
|📰
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Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: -9,36 %
Wochenperformance: -9,36 %
Platz 1
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +13,95 %
Wochenperformance: +13,95 %
Platz 2
TUI
Wochenperformance: +10,87 %
Wochenperformance: +10,87 %
Platz 3
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -2,61 %
Wochenperformance: -2,61 %
Platz 4
Oracle
Wochenperformance: +0,20 %
Wochenperformance: +0,20 %
Platz 5
Marvell Technology
Wochenperformance: -15,66 %
Wochenperformance: -15,66 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +2,69 %
Wochenperformance: +2,69 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -1,61 %
Wochenperformance: -1,61 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -5,76 %
Wochenperformance: -5,76 %
Platz 9
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +3,64 %
Wochenperformance: +3,64 %
Platz 10
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
Wochenperformance: -15,07 %
Wochenperformance: -15,07 %
Platz 11
BYD
Wochenperformance: -1,51 %
Wochenperformance: -1,51 %
Platz 12
IDEXX Laboratories
Wochenperformance: +3,06 %
Wochenperformance: +3,06 %
Platz 13
Lasertec
Wochenperformance: +7,41 %
Wochenperformance: +7,41 %
Platz 14
Singulus Technologies
Wochenperformance: +8,82 %
Wochenperformance: +8,82 %
Platz 15
init innovation in traffic systems
Wochenperformance: -21,81 %
Wochenperformance: -21,81 %
Platz 16
Alstom
Wochenperformance: -27,22 %
Wochenperformance: -27,22 %
Platz 17
Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +82,95 %
Wochenperformance: +82,95 %
Platz 18
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