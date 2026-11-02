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    New Pacific Metals: Analyst Site Visit Spotlights Silver Upside

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    Two Bolivian silver projects are putting New Pacific Metals in the spotlight, as upbeat analyst reviews and a higher price target highlight their production potential.

    New Pacific Metals: Analyst Site Visit Spotlights Silver Upside
    Foto: Sunshine Seeds - stock.adobe.com
    • New Pacific Metals’ two Bolivian projects, Silver Sands and Carangas, received positive feedback from analysts who visited the sites.
    • Silver Sands is in the Pre-Feasibility Study stage and could produce an estimated 12–15 million ounces of silver annually.
    • Carangas has an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment indicating potential production of up to 15.5 million ounces annually during its initial high-grade phase; a 30,000-metre drilling campaign is underway.
    • Following the site visit, BMO Capital Markets raised its price target for New Pacific Metals from $8.82 to $12, citing project progress and potential production.
    • Roth Capital Partners maintained a buy rating, while ATB Cormark Capital Markets rated the shares outperform; both highlighted exploration potential and possible catalysts from permitting and political developments.
    • Bolivia’s government is seeking to attract mining investment, while silver demand from electric vehicles, AI data centres and green energy is contributing to a supply-demand imbalance that continued through 2025.

    The price of New Pacific Metals at the time of the news was 4,4100EUR and was up +1,61 % compared with the previous day.


    New Pacific Metals

    +5,07 %
    -9,70 %
    -19,29 %
    +9,62 %
    +3,17 %
    ISIN:CA64782A1075WKN:A2QJD9
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    New Pacific Metals: Analyst Site Visit Spotlights Silver Upside Two Bolivian silver projects are putting New Pacific Metals in the spotlight, as upbeat analyst reviews and a higher price target highlight their production potential.
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