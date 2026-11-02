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    HUGO BOSS Updates 2026 Outlook: What Investors Should Know

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    HUGO BOSS trims its 2026 sales and profit outlook as subdued demand overshadows a stronger third-quarter gross margin.

    HUGO BOSS Updates 2026 Outlook: What Investors Should Know
    Foto: Cerib - stock.adobe.com
    • HUGO BOSS now expects currency-adjusted full-year 2026 sales to decline by a high single-digit percentage, a weaker outlook than previously forecast.
    • Full-year 2026 EBIT is now forecast at €250–300 million, down from the previous range of €300–350 million, reflecting softer demand and higher non-cash IT depreciation and amortization.
    • Trade net working capital is expected to reach around 21% of sales, versus the previous estimate of 20%, due to lower trade payables following supplier-payment-term adjustments.
    • Capital expenditure is now expected to be 4–5% of sales, partly because the company plans to acquire a logistics property at its headquarters that it previously leased.
    • In Q3, currency-adjusted sales fell 5%; reported revenue declined 4% year on year to €946 million, amid strategic realignment and subdued consumer demand.
    • Q3 gross margin rose 2.2 percentage points to 63.3%, but EBIT fell to €81 million from €95 million, with the EBIT margin declining to 8.6% from 9.6%.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Hugo Boss is on 03.11.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.144,16PKT (+0,74 %).


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    HUGO BOSS Updates 2026 Outlook: What Investors Should Know HUGO BOSS trims its 2026 sales and profit outlook as subdued demand overshadows a stronger third-quarter gross margin.
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