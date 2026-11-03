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    Bajaj Mobility Q3/26: Revenue tops €1bn; EBIT hits €11.3m

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    Motorcycle sales powered a strong Q3 rebound, lifting revenue and restoring profitability as the group shifts its focus to cash flow, costs and inventory efficiency.

    Bajaj Mobility Q3/26: Revenue tops €1bn; EBIT hits €11.3m
    Foto: eyewave - stock.adobe.com
    • Q3/26 group revenue rose 57.0% year over year to EUR 351.1 million; revenue for the first nine months reached EUR 1,052.5 million.
    • Q3 motorcycle sales increased 51.1% to 47,390 units, while motorcycle revenue grew 84.0% to EUR 288.3 million.
    • Q3 EBITDA was EUR 40.7 million, with an 11.6% margin, compared with negative EUR 38 million a year earlier.
    • Q3 EBIT improved to EUR 11.3 million from EUR 1.3 million in Q2/26 and negative EUR 71 million in Q3/25; the EBIT margin was 3.2%.
    • In the first nine months, KTM, Husqvarna and GASGAS sold 136,363 motorcycles, up 75.4%; their motorcycle revenue totalled EUR 867.9 million.
    • Motorcycle inventories remained stable in Q3; the company plans to focus on higher profitability, stronger free cash flow and cost and inventory efficiency.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at PIERER Mobility is on 03.11.2026.


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    Bajaj Mobility Q3/26: Revenue tops €1bn; EBIT hits €11.3m Motorcycle sales powered a strong Q3 rebound, lifting revenue and restoring profitability as the group shifts its focus to cash flow, costs and inventory efficiency.
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