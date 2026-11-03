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    WashTec Akt: €374.5m Revenue Growth, but Delays and Costs Hit EBIT

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    WashTec’s revenue rose in the first nine months of 2026, but higher costs and delayed efficiency measures squeezed profits, pushing expected earnings improvements back by a year.

    WashTec Akt: €374.5m Revenue Growth, but Delays and Costs Hit EBIT
    Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
    • Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 rose 4.6% to €374.5 million, with growth in both North America and Europe & Other.
    • EBIT fell 20.7% to €25.7 million, while the EBIT margin declined to 6.9% from 9.0%.
    • Delays to efficiency programs and €2.0 million in one-off organizational optimization costs weighed on earnings; higher raw-material costs and North America strategy costs also affected Q3.
    • Free cash flow decreased to €8.6 million from €27.8 million, mainly due to higher working capital and capital expenditure.
    • ROCE fell to 20.1% from 25.7%; equipment orders were lower overall, and the order backlog was slightly below the prior-year level.
    • WashTec expects mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2026 and an EBIT margin of 8%–9%; it said earnings improvements will be delayed by about a year.

    The next important date, 9-Month Report 2026, at WashTec Akt is on 03.11.2026.

    The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 34,20EUR and was down -0,44 % compared with the previous day.
    18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,29 % since publication.


    WashTec Akt

    -0,73 %
    +2,87 %
    +3,18 %
    -12,58 %
    -16,95 %
    +7,24 %
    -38,65 %
    -20,77 %
    +200,49 %
    ISIN:DE0007507501WKN:750750
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    WashTec Akt: €374.5m Revenue Growth, but Delays and Costs Hit EBIT WashTec’s revenue rose in the first nine months of 2026, but higher costs and delayed efficiency measures squeezed profits, pushing expected earnings improvements back by a year.
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