WashTec Akt: €374.5m Revenue Growth, but Delays and Costs Hit EBIT

Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 rose 4.6% to €374.5 million, with growth in both North America and Europe & Other.

EBIT fell 20.7% to €25.7 million, while the EBIT margin declined to 6.9% from 9.0%.

Delays to efficiency programs and €2.0 million in one-off organizational optimization costs weighed on earnings; higher raw-material costs and North America strategy costs also affected Q3.

Free cash flow decreased to €8.6 million from €27.8 million, mainly due to higher working capital and capital expenditure.

ROCE fell to 20.1% from 25.7%; equipment orders were lower overall, and the order backlog was slightly below the prior-year level.

WashTec expects mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2026 and an EBIT margin of 8%–9%; it said earnings improvements will be delayed by about a year.

The next important date, 9-Month Report 2026, at WashTec Akt is on 03.11.2026.

The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 34,20EUR and was down -0,44 % compared with the previous day.

18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 34,30EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,29 % since publication.





