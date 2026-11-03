AEVIS VICTORIA: Swiss Medical Network Extends CHF 150M Credit Facility

AEVIS VICTORIA announced that its subsidiary Swiss Medical Network extended its CHF 150 million syndicated credit facility.

The facility is provided by a consortium of nine Swiss banks, with UBS Switzerland AG acting as arranger and agent.

Its maturity was extended from 25 April 2027 to 25 April 2028, with an option for a further one-year extension.

All other terms and conditions of the credit facility remain unchanged.

Since 30 September 2026, improved profitability and lower net debt have reduced the applicable margin by 100 basis points; the margin is linked to the net debt/EBITDA ratio.

Swiss Medical Network operates 19 clinics and hospitals, 80 outpatient centres and 22 eye clinics across 16 Swiss cantons.

The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 15,550EUR and was down -0,80 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,525EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.





