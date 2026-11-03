Zalando Grows Q3 Profit as B2B Soars and AI Powers Zalando Extended
Zalando’s Q3 2026 results reveal a B2B surge, record customer numbers and fresh AI ambitions, as the group reaffirms its full-year outlook.
Foto: Christian Bunge - stock.adobe.com
- In Q3 2026, group GMV rose 7.5% to €4.5 billion and revenue increased 5.1% to €3.2 billion year on year.
- Adjusted EBIT grew 10.6% to €107 million, with the margin up 0.2 percentage points to 3.4%.
- B2B revenue climbed nearly 28% to €354 million; adjusted EBIT more than doubled to €42 million, lifting its margin to 11.9%.
- B2C GMV grew across all three consumer apps; active customers reached a record 63.2 million, while partner business and retail media both grew at double-digit rates.
- Zalando launched Zalando Extended, adding products sold by other online shops to its platform. From 2027, its AI agent is expected to purchase these products for customers within the Zalando app.
- Zalando confirmed its 2026 outlook: GMV and revenue growth in the lower half of the 12%–17% range and adjusted EBIT of €680–720 million.
The next important date, Publication of the third-quarter 2026 results., at Zalando is on 03.11.2026.
The price of Zalando at the time of the news was 26,77EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,72EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,21 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 25.771,00PKT (-0,56 %).
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