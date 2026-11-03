NORMA Group Boosts Sales and Profitability in Q3 2026

Q3 2026 sales rose 5.2% to €207.8 million, or 4.2% excluding currency effects.

Adjusted EBIT more than doubled to €7.8 million, lifting the adjusted EBIT margin from 1.9% to 3.7%, supported by NewNORMA cost savings.

Industry Applications sales grew 11.3% on a currency-adjusted basis; Mobility & New Energy grew 0.9%.

Net operating cash flow was positive at €10.2 million in Q3. At September 30, NORMA Group had net liquidity of €80 million and an equity ratio of 64.2%.

NORMA Group confirmed its 2026 outlook: sales growth of around 0%–2%, an adjusted EBIT margin of 2%–4%, and net operating cash flow of €10–20 million.

Tobias Bichler has been appointed CFO and is expected to take up the role by April 1, 2027, at the latest.

The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 15,180EUR and was down -0,78 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,220EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,26 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.144,16PKT (+0,74 %).





