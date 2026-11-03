🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsNORMA Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu NORMA Group

    NORMA Group Boosts Sales and Profitability in Q3 2026

    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    NORMA Group gained momentum in Q3 2026 as sales rose and adjusted EBIT more than doubled, supported by cost savings. The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

    NORMA Group Boosts Sales and Profitability in Q3 2026
    Foto: NORMA Group
    • Q3 2026 sales rose 5.2% to €207.8 million, or 4.2% excluding currency effects.
    • Adjusted EBIT more than doubled to €7.8 million, lifting the adjusted EBIT margin from 1.9% to 3.7%, supported by NewNORMA cost savings.
    • Industry Applications sales grew 11.3% on a currency-adjusted basis; Mobility & New Energy grew 0.9%.
    • Net operating cash flow was positive at €10.2 million in Q3. At September 30, NORMA Group had net liquidity of €80 million and an equity ratio of 64.2%.
    • NORMA Group confirmed its 2026 outlook: sales growth of around 0%–2%, an adjusted EBIT margin of 2%–4%, and net operating cash flow of €10–20 million.
    • Tobias Bichler has been appointed CFO and is expected to take up the role by April 1, 2027, at the latest.

    The price of NORMA Group at the time of the news was 15,180EUR and was down -0,78 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,220EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,26 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.144,16PKT (+0,74 %).


    NORMA Group

    -0,59 %
    +0,07 %
    -10,53 %
    -16,66 %
    +7,95 %
    -8,46 %
    -57,49 %
    -60,47 %
    -27,57 %
    ISIN:DE000A1H8BV3WKN:A1H8BV
    NORMA Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Geschenk Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen. Smartbroker+





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    NORMA Group Boosts Sales and Profitability in Q3 2026 NORMA Group gained momentum in Q3 2026 as sales rose and adjusted EBIT more than doubled, supported by cost savings. The company reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     