Geberit Maintains Strong Sales Growth Momentum

Geberit reported strong results for the first nine months of 2026 despite a challenging business environment.

Net sales rose 5.7% in local currencies and 3.6% in Swiss francs to CHF 2,535 million.

Results reflected significant volume growth, higher material and energy costs, sales price increases, and substantial currency losses.

EBITDA increased 3.3% to CHF 778 million, with an EBITDA margin of 30.7%, broadly in line with the prior year.

Earnings per share climbed 8.1% to CHF 16.23, or 9.6% after adjusting for currency effects.

For 2026, management expects local-currency sales growth of 5–6% and an EBITDA margin around the prior-year level.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Geberit is on 03.11.2026.

The price of Geberit at the time of the news was 636,30EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 625,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,68 % since publication.





