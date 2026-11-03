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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGeberit AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Geberit

    Geberit Maintains Strong Sales Growth Momentum

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    Geberit gained ground in a tough market: sales and earnings rose in the first nine months of 2026, despite currency headwinds and higher material and energy costs.

    Geberit Maintains Strong Sales Growth Momentum
    • Geberit reported strong results for the first nine months of 2026 despite a challenging business environment.
    • Net sales rose 5.7% in local currencies and 3.6% in Swiss francs to CHF 2,535 million.
    • Results reflected significant volume growth, higher material and energy costs, sales price increases, and substantial currency losses.
    • EBITDA increased 3.3% to CHF 778 million, with an EBITDA margin of 30.7%, broadly in line with the prior year.
    • Earnings per share climbed 8.1% to CHF 16.23, or 9.6% after adjusting for currency effects.
    • For 2026, management expects local-currency sales growth of 5–6% and an EBITDA margin around the prior-year level.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Geberit is on 03.11.2026.

    The price of Geberit at the time of the news was 636,30EUR and was down -0,41 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 625,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,68 % since publication.


    Geberit

    -2,32 %
    +1,57 %
    +8,03 %
    +9,22 %
    -1,29 %
    +30,62 %
    -9,33 %
    +68,42 %
    +1.274,97 %
    ISIN:CH0030170408WKN:A0MQWG
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    Geberit Maintains Strong Sales Growth Momentum Geberit gained ground in a tough market: sales and earnings rose in the first nine months of 2026, despite currency headwinds and higher material and energy costs.
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