TeamViewer Trims 2026 Revenue Outlook on Softer Q4 View

TeamViewer’s Q3 2026 revenue was €184.5 million, down 2.2% year over year in constant currencies; ARR was €736.9 million, down 0.6%.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA margin reached 42.8%; for the first nine months, revenue was €550.4 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 43.7%.

The company reported strong new-business momentum in TeamViewer ONE and DEX, ARR growth among its largest Enterprise customers, and a stabilizing SMB business.

Delayed conversion of large Enterprise deals and renewed economic uncertainty in Europe are expected to weaken Q4 revenue growth.

TeamViewer cut its FY 2026 revenue-growth forecast to **-2% to -1%** in constant currencies, from its previous forecast of **0% to 3%**.

The company maintained its FY 2026 adjusted EBITDA margin outlook at around 43% and expects Enterprise expansion and stronger pipelines to accelerate ARR growth in 2027.

The next important date, Q3 2026 Results and Analyst Call, at TeamViewer is on 03.11.2026.

The price of TeamViewer at the time of the news was 7,0975EUR and was down -0,49 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,9750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,73 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.144,16PKT (+0,74 %).





