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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLonza Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Lonza Group

    Lonza Group to Acquire Merck’s US CDMO Network, Expanding Its Reach

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    Lonza is set to more than double its US CDMO footprint by acquiring five Merck KGaA sites, expanding its advanced therapy capabilities and adding around 1,100 employees.

    Lonza Group to Acquire Merck’s US CDMO Network, Expanding Its Reach
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Lonza has signed an agreement to acquire five US CDMO manufacturing sites and their associated businesses from Merck KGaA for a low- to mid-triple-digit-million CHF enterprise value.
    • The deal will more than double Lonza’s US CDMO sites from four to nine and add approximately 1,100 employees, bringing its US workforce to over 6,000.
    • The sites add capabilities in bioconjugates, high-potency payload-linkers, viral vectors, lipid nanoparticles, liposomes and PEGylated proteins, serving customers from clinical development through commercial manufacturing.
    • In 2028, the acquired sites are expected to generate around CHF 250 million in sales, initially at a CORE EBITDA margin below Lonza’s; Lonza expects them to reach its future group margin level by the mid-2030s.
    • The transaction is expected to close in mid-2027, subject to customary conditions. It will be funded with cash and existing credit facilities, while maintaining Lonza’s BBB+ rating.
    • Lonza confirmed its 2026 financial outlook and Organic Growth Model, including its mid-term ambitions; the acquisition will not affect its previously announced share buyback.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 27.01.2027.

    The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 702,50EUR and was down -0,99 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 704,50EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,28 % since publication.


    Lonza Group

    -0,82 %
    +3,06 %
    +15,57 %
    +16,39 %
    +17,71 %
    +110,39 %
    -4,14 %
    +362,41 %
    +1.113,90 %
    ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
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    Lonza Group to Acquire Merck’s US CDMO Network, Expanding Its Reach Lonza is set to more than double its US CDMO footprint by acquiring five Merck KGaA sites, expanding its advanced therapy capabilities and adding around 1,100 employees.
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