Raiffeisen Bank International: 9M Profit Ex-Russia Tops €1.1bn, Up 10%

RBI’s consolidated profit excluding Russia rose 10% year on year to EUR 1.127 billion in the first nine months of 2026.

Main revenues increased 8% to EUR 4.971 billion, including net interest income of EUR 3.347 billion and net fee income of EUR 1.624 billion.

Customer loans grew 8% since year-end 2025 to EUR 109 billion; customer deposits reached EUR 127.7 billion.

The year-to-date provisioning ratio was 19 basis points, while the non-performing exposure ratio improved to 1.5% from 1.7% at year-end 2025.

RBI’s CET1 ratio was 15.4% at 30 September 2026, compared with 15.5% at year-end 2025.

RBI completed its acquisition of Garanti BBVA Group Romania. Its 2026 outlook includes net interest income above EUR 4.5 billion and a consolidated return on equity of around 13%.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Raiffeisen Bank International is on 03.11.2026.

The price of Raiffeisen Bank International at the time of the news was 56,00EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 55,93EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.





