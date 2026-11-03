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    Schaeffler Delivers Strong Nine-Month Results

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    Schaeffler lifted profits despite softer sales in the first nine months of 2026, while e-mobility setbacks weighed on results. The group reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

    Schaeffler Delivers Strong Nine-Month Results
    Foto: Daniel Karmann - dpa
    • Schaeffler’s revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was €17.5 billion, down 1.1% year over year, or 0.4% at constant currency.
    • EBIT before special items rose 6.5% to €794 million, lifting the margin to 4.5% from 4.2%.
    • Results varied across divisions: Bearings & Industrial Solutions improved its margin to 8.9%, while Powertrain & Chassis revenue fell 4.6% at constant currency.
    • E-Mobility revenue grew 4.6% at constant currency, but weak Chinese project volumes led to approximately €240 million in one-off impairments and provisions.
    • Free cash flow before M&A-related cash flows was -€40 million for the nine months; it improved to €260 million in the third quarter.
    • Schaeffler confirmed its 2026 full-year guidance, including group revenue of €22.5–24.5 billion and free cash flow of €100–300 million.

    The next important date, Nine-month results for 2026, at Schaeffler is on 03.11.2026.

    The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 6,0300EUR and was up +0,58 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,0150EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,25 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.748,43PKT (+1,06 %).


    Schaeffler

    +0,50 %
    +5,77 %
    -3,82 %
    -15,03 %
    -13,57 %
    +20,88 %
    -12,38 %
    -55,02 %
    -56,86 %
    ISIN:DE000SHA0100WKN:SHA010
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    Schaeffler Delivers Strong Nine-Month Results Schaeffler lifted profits despite softer sales in the first nine months of 2026, while e-mobility setbacks weighed on results. The group reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
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