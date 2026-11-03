Schaeffler Delivers Strong Nine-Month Results

Schaeffler’s revenue for the first nine months of 2026 was €17.5 billion, down 1.1% year over year, or 0.4% at constant currency.

EBIT before special items rose 6.5% to €794 million, lifting the margin to 4.5% from 4.2%.

Results varied across divisions: Bearings & Industrial Solutions improved its margin to 8.9%, while Powertrain & Chassis revenue fell 4.6% at constant currency.

E-Mobility revenue grew 4.6% at constant currency, but weak Chinese project volumes led to approximately €240 million in one-off impairments and provisions.

Free cash flow before M&A-related cash flows was -€40 million for the nine months; it improved to €260 million in the third quarter.

Schaeffler confirmed its 2026 full-year guidance, including group revenue of €22.5–24.5 billion and free cash flow of €100–300 million.

The next important date, Nine-month results for 2026, at Schaeffler is on 03.11.2026.

The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 6,0300EUR and was up +0,58 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,0150EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,25 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.748,43PKT (+1,06 %).





