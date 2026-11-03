Almonty Industries, Aehr Test Systems & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Super Copper
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Zefiro Methane
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|BYD
|💬
|📰
|Palantir
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|TeamViewer
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|75
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Silber
|38
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|POET Technologies
|33
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|30
|💬
|📰
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
|28
|💬
|📰
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|24
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Aehr Test Systems
|+11,15 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Fabrinet
|+10,99 %
|📰
|🥉
|COMPASS Pathways
|+5,33 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Zalando
|-6,02 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Inovio Pharmaceuticals
|-7,62 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|TeamViewer
|-10,18 %
|💬
|📰
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Super Copper
Wochenperformance: +1,37 %
Wochenperformance: +1,37 %
Platz 1
Zefiro Methane
Wochenperformance: +11,22 %
Wochenperformance: +11,22 %
Platz 2
BYD
Wochenperformance: +1,82 %
Wochenperformance: +1,82 %
Platz 3
Palantir
Wochenperformance: -14,49 %
Wochenperformance: -14,49 %
Platz 4
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: +2,43 %
Wochenperformance: +2,43 %
Platz 5
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -14,99 %
Wochenperformance: -14,99 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -6,31 %
Wochenperformance: -6,31 %
Platz 7
Silber
Wochenperformance: -8,69 %
Wochenperformance: -8,69 %
Platz 8
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -12,42 %
Wochenperformance: -12,42 %
Platz 9
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -4,33 %
Wochenperformance: -4,33 %
Platz 10
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
Wochenperformance: -16,84 %
Wochenperformance: -16,84 %
Platz 11
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -1,25 %
Wochenperformance: -1,25 %
Platz 12
Aehr Test Systems
Wochenperformance: -1,46 %
Wochenperformance: -1,46 %
Platz 13
Fabrinet
Wochenperformance: +6,78 %
Wochenperformance: +6,78 %
Platz 14
COMPASS Pathways
Wochenperformance: -19,80 %
Wochenperformance: -19,80 %
Platz 15
Zalando
Wochenperformance: +0,15 %
Wochenperformance: +0,15 %
Platz 16
Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +97,73 %
Wochenperformance: +97,73 %
Platz 17
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -14,99 %
Wochenperformance: -14,99 %
Platz 18
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