CMD: Four brands, one ledger – the roadmap becomes measurable

At its first Capital Markets Day in Frankfurt, FINEXITY presented a new organisational set-up and, for the first time, financial targets per business unit. Together with the Q3 figures, the event provides a clear framework to track the build-out towards the regulated DLT trading and settlement system (DLT-TSS) targeted for 2028. In detail:

Value chain now mapped onto four brands. The group now operates under four brands. Each covers one step of the chain from issuer to investor, and each has its own 2026e forecast and mid-term target (3-5 years):