Schaeffler Unveils New Performance-Boosting Program
Europe’s auto slump is pushing Schaeffler to overhaul its operations, with 3,460 job cuts and five site closures planned as the transition to electric mobility falls short of expectations.
Foto: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
- Schaeffler is launching a new performance-improvement program in response to the European automotive downturn, weaker demand for combustion-engine vehicles, and the slower-than-expected shift to electric mobility.
- The company plans to cut 3,460 jobs across Europe, including about 2,660 in Germany, by 2028; the reductions will affect 16 locations.
- Five sites are planned for closure, including four in Germany. The program also includes capacity adjustments and efforts to simplify the organization.
- A voluntary, temporary compensation reduction across all hierarchical levels is being considered to lower costs and limit the scale of job cuts.
- Schaeffler expects annual earnings improvements of around €300 million from 2030, with one-time costs of approximately €480 million, mostly to be recognized in 2026.
- The measures are to be implemented through dialogue with employee representatives, while Schaeffler continues its Motion Technology Company strategy and pursues growth areas including humanoid robotics and defense.
The next important date, Nine-month results for 2026, at Schaeffler is on 03.11.2026.
The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 6,0250EUR and was up +0,50 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 6,0900EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,08 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.556,97PKT (-0,62 %).
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