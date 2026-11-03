Cherry SE’s Blossom Plan Targets Profitable Growth in Peripherals

Cherry SE is advancing its Blossom transformation program, focusing on restoring sustainable profitability in its Peripherals business.

In the first nine months of 2026, gross margin improved by 7.4 percentage points and adjusted EBITDA improved to **−€6.9 million**, from **−€11.9 million** a year earlier.

Group revenue fell to **€58.9 million** from **€70.7 million**, largely because Cherry deliberately reduced channel inventories.

Cherry will simplify its organization and cut jobs, implementing the reductions in accordance with local law and consulting employee representatives.

The company expects its newly structured Peripherals business to become operationally profitable from **2027**.

Digital Health & Solutions revenue rose about **37% to €8.9 million** in the first half of 2026; the planned sale process for the business is continuing.

The next important date, Preliminary results for the third quarter of 2026, at Cherry is on 18.11.2026.

The price of Cherry at the time of the news was 1,1300EUR and was up +1,12 % compared with the previous day.





