swissnet Reports H1 2026 Results, Restructures for Profitable Growth
Leaner operations and stronger margins returned EBITDA to profit in H1 2026, while robust orders point to a stronger second half despite revenue headwinds.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- H1 2026 revenue fell 18.3% year on year to CHF 9.3 million, mainly because major infrastructure projects were delayed and the stronger Swiss franc reduced reported revenue.
- EBITDA remained positive at CHF 0.12 million; adjusted EBITDA was CHF 0.36 million, or CHF 0.73 million pro forma on the reduced cost base.
- Profitability improved significantly from H2 2025: gross margin rose from 52.8% to 61.8%, and EBITDA moved from a loss of CHF 0.83 million to a profit of CHF 0.12 million.
- Restructuring streamlined the Group’s structure and operations, with recurring annual personnel cost savings of approximately CHF 0.8 million expected.
- Strong order intake and new customer wins support expectations for a stronger H2 2026; the Group is also targeting more recurring software revenue from 2027.
- The net loss was CHF 3.34 million, affected by depreciation, financing and restructuring costs. At 30 June 2026, equity was CHF 19.2 million and the equity ratio was 43.1%.
The price of swissnet at the time of the news was 1,3250EUR and was up +19,32 % compared with the previous day.
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