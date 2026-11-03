swissnet Reports H1 2026 Results, Restructures for Profitable Growth

H1 2026 revenue fell 18.3% year on year to CHF 9.3 million, mainly because major infrastructure projects were delayed and the stronger Swiss franc reduced reported revenue.

EBITDA remained positive at CHF 0.12 million; adjusted EBITDA was CHF 0.36 million, or CHF 0.73 million pro forma on the reduced cost base.

Profitability improved significantly from H2 2025: gross margin rose from 52.8% to 61.8%, and EBITDA moved from a loss of CHF 0.83 million to a profit of CHF 0.12 million.

Restructuring streamlined the Group’s structure and operations, with recurring annual personnel cost savings of approximately CHF 0.8 million expected.

Strong order intake and new customer wins support expectations for a stronger H2 2026; the Group is also targeting more recurring software revenue from 2027.

The net loss was CHF 3.34 million, affected by depreciation, financing and restructuring costs. At 30 June 2026, equity was CHF 19.2 million and the equity ratio was 43.1%.

The price of swissnet at the time of the news was 1,3250EUR and was up +19,32 % compared with the previous day.





