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    Alzchem Group Extends Martina Spitzer’s Board Contract Early to 2029

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    With new markets and specialty chemicals growth in focus, Alzchem has extended CSO Martina Spitzer’s contract through 2029.

    Alzchem Group Extends Martina Spitzer’s Board Contract Early to 2029
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Alzchem Group AG has extended Chief Sales Officer Martina Spitzer’s Management Board contract early through December 31, 2029.
    • Spitzer has worked at Alzchem for over 25 years and joined the Management Board in January 2025.
    • As CSO, she oversees marketing, sales, and sustainability (ESG).
    • Her priorities include winning new customers, developing applications, expanding international business, and strengthening customer relationships.
    • Spitzer aims to grow Alzchem’s high-margin Specialty Chemicals business and increase profitability through new applications and international markets.
    • In 2025, Alzchem reported sales of €562.1 million and EBITDA of €116.5 million, with more than 1,700 employees.

    The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 141,70EUR and was up +3,96 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 141,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.121,85PKT (-0,12 %).


    Alzchem Group

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    -15,59 %
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    ISIN:DE000A41YHG1WKN:A41YHG
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    Alzchem Group Extends Martina Spitzer’s Board Contract Early to 2029 With new markets and specialty chemicals growth in focus, Alzchem has extended CSO Martina Spitzer’s contract through 2029.
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