Alzchem Group Extends Martina Spitzer’s Board Contract Early to 2029
With new markets and specialty chemicals growth in focus, Alzchem has extended CSO Martina Spitzer’s contract through 2029.
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- Alzchem Group AG has extended Chief Sales Officer Martina Spitzer’s Management Board contract early through December 31, 2029.
- Spitzer has worked at Alzchem for over 25 years and joined the Management Board in January 2025.
- As CSO, she oversees marketing, sales, and sustainability (ESG).
- Her priorities include winning new customers, developing applications, expanding international business, and strengthening customer relationships.
- Spitzer aims to grow Alzchem’s high-margin Specialty Chemicals business and increase profitability through new applications and international markets.
- In 2025, Alzchem reported sales of €562.1 million and EBITDA of €116.5 million, with more than 1,700 employees.
The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 141,70EUR and was up +3,96 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 141,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.121,85PKT (-0,12 %).
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