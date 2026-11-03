Alzchem Group Extends Martina Spitzer’s Board Contract Early to 2029

Alzchem Group AG has extended Chief Sales Officer Martina Spitzer’s Management Board contract early through December 31, 2029.

Spitzer has worked at Alzchem for over 25 years and joined the Management Board in January 2025.

As CSO, she oversees marketing, sales, and sustainability (ESG).

Her priorities include winning new customers, developing applications, expanding international business, and strengthening customer relationships.

Spitzer aims to grow Alzchem’s high-margin Specialty Chemicals business and increase profitability through new applications and international markets.

In 2025, Alzchem reported sales of €562.1 million and EBITDA of €116.5 million, with more than 1,700 employees.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 141,70EUR and was up +3,96 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 141,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,07 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.121,85PKT (-0,12 %).





