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    Xi Jinping’s Plan to Build China’s Financial Power, the Chinese Way

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    What makes a financial powerhouse? China’s vision pairs economic strength with trust, ethical conduct and prudent innovation, putting finance at the service of society.

    Xi Jinping’s Plan to Build China’s Financial Power, the Chinese Way
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • China’s financial strength, according to the article, depends on building both financial “hard power” and “soft power,” including a strong ethical culture.
    • President Xi Jinping’s five principles for finance are honesty, prioritizing the greater good, prudence, innovation grounded in fundamentals, and compliance with the law and regulations.
    • Honesty and trust are presented as essential to finance, with institutions and professionals expected to honor commitments and uphold contracts, market rules, and professional ethics.
    • Profit-seeking should serve finance’s broader purpose: supporting the real economy, improving public wellbeing, and meeting social and environmental responsibilities.
    • Prudent risk management is emphasized; financial institutions should avoid reckless quick gains and balance stability with progress, short- and long-term goals, and development with security.
    • The text is an excerpt from a Qiushi Journal article by its Editorial Department, published in the journal’s English edition, No. 2, 2026.



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