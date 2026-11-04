Xi Jinping’s Plan to Build China’s Financial Power, the Chinese Way
What makes a financial powerhouse? China’s vision pairs economic strength with trust, ethical conduct and prudent innovation, putting finance at the service of society.
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- China’s financial strength, according to the article, depends on building both financial “hard power” and “soft power,” including a strong ethical culture.
- President Xi Jinping’s five principles for finance are honesty, prioritizing the greater good, prudence, innovation grounded in fundamentals, and compliance with the law and regulations.
- Honesty and trust are presented as essential to finance, with institutions and professionals expected to honor commitments and uphold contracts, market rules, and professional ethics.
- Profit-seeking should serve finance’s broader purpose: supporting the real economy, improving public wellbeing, and meeting social and environmental responsibilities.
- Prudent risk management is emphasized; financial institutions should avoid reckless quick gains and balance stability with progress, short- and long-term goals, and development with security.
- The text is an excerpt from a Qiushi Journal article by its Editorial Department, published in the journal’s English edition, No. 2, 2026.
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