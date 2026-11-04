MEIYUME Debuts BEACON at Cosmopack Asia 2026
Step into beauty’s next chapter: Meiyume’s BEACON unites AI-driven insights, innovative formulas and sustainable packaging at Cosmopack Asia 2026 in Hong Kong.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Meiyume will present **BEACON**, an immersive beauty experience, at Cosmopack Asia 2026 at **Booth 3-C01** in Hong Kong.
- BEACON connects market intelligence, product formulation, packaging and turnkey manufacturing to help brands turn emerging opportunities into finished products.
- Meiyume’s AI-powered Beauty Intelligence Platform helps brands anticipate consumer behavior and identify market shifts.
- The showcase will feature product innovation, sustainable materials and packaging, plus primary, secondary, gift-with-purchase and point-of-sale packaging solutions.
- Meiyume will highlight its integrated ODM/OEM capabilities across categories including skincare, self-tan, fragrance and emerging beauty formats.
- The program includes expert talks on global cosmetics regulation and on sustainability, ESG performance and supply-chain transparency; visitors can also receive an exclusive Hair & Body Mist in wearable bag-charm packaging.
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