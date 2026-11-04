Basler boosts 2026 outlook after strong 9-month sales and earnings

Basler’s incoming orders rose 62% year over year to €278.6 million in the first nine months of 2026.

Sales increased 35% to €227.4 million, outpacing growth in the wider image-processing components market.

EBITDA more than doubled to €61.6 million, while EBIT rose to €51.1 million from €14.6 million.

The EBIT margin improved to 22.5%, compared with 8.7% in the same period of 2025.

Free cash flow increased to €31.0 million from €11.7 million.

Basler raised its 2026 forecast: revenue is now expected at €295–300 million and the EBIT margin at 17.5–19.5%, up from previous ranges of €270–290 million and 12.5–14.5%.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3) Alternative: Release of quarterly financial report (cut-off date: Q3), at Basler is on 04.11.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.973,58PKT (-0,94 %).





