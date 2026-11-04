GZO Board Must Fast-Track Infracore Offer
A CHF 70 million offer from Infracore could reshape GZO’s restructuring, as Clearway urges creditors to reject the current plan in pursuit of a higher cash recovery.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Infracore has irrevocably committed to offer CHF 70 million in cash for all of GZO’s real estate and operating assets if GZO’s composition agreement fails; the offer is backed by financing and supported by Swiss Medical Network.
- Clearway estimates that a bankruptcy sale to Infracore could deliver about 58.7% recovery to bondholders and noteholders, rising to roughly 65% with a new settlement with Steiner.
- Clearway says GZO’s current plan offers 45.7%, partly through payments extending to 2037/38, while a timely Infracore deal could provide about 67% in cash and avoid bankruptcy costs.
- According to Clearway, the plan cannot secure the required two-thirds creditor support: even if all other creditors consent, it would receive at most 46%, around CHF 49 million short of the threshold.
- Clearway urges GZO’s board to present a revised proposal accepting Infracore’s offer during the moratorium; key deadlines include 9 November for notice, 10 December for a creditors’ meeting, and 19 December when the moratorium ends.
- Clearway advises creditors not to sign or return the consent form: forms not returned by 7 November count as a “No,” while signed consents cannot be withdrawn.
Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.