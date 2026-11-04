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    GZO Board Must Fast-Track Infracore Offer

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    A CHF 70 million offer from Infracore could reshape GZO’s restructuring, as Clearway urges creditors to reject the current plan in pursuit of a higher cash recovery.

    GZO Board Must Fast-Track Infracore Offer
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Infracore has irrevocably committed to offer CHF 70 million in cash for all of GZO’s real estate and operating assets if GZO’s composition agreement fails; the offer is backed by financing and supported by Swiss Medical Network.
    • Clearway estimates that a bankruptcy sale to Infracore could deliver about 58.7% recovery to bondholders and noteholders, rising to roughly 65% with a new settlement with Steiner.
    • Clearway says GZO’s current plan offers 45.7%, partly through payments extending to 2037/38, while a timely Infracore deal could provide about 67% in cash and avoid bankruptcy costs.
    • According to Clearway, the plan cannot secure the required two-thirds creditor support: even if all other creditors consent, it would receive at most 46%, around CHF 49 million short of the threshold.
    • Clearway urges GZO’s board to present a revised proposal accepting Infracore’s offer during the moratorium; key deadlines include 9 November for notice, 10 December for a creditors’ meeting, and 19 December when the moratorium ends.
    • Clearway advises creditors not to sign or return the consent form: forms not returned by 7 November count as a “No,” while signed consents cannot be withdrawn.



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    GZO Board Must Fast-Track Infracore Offer A CHF 70 million offer from Infracore could reshape GZO’s restructuring, as Clearway urges creditors to reject the current plan in pursuit of a higher cash recovery.
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