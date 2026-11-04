AEVIS VICTORIA: EBITDAR Jumps 17.3%, EBITDA Soars 41% in 9M 2026
Swiss Medical Network gained momentum in the first nine months of 2026, delivering strong earnings growth, higher cash flow and improved profitability across its healthcare operations.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Swiss Medical Network Holding’s gross revenue rose 11.3% to CHF 804.2 million in the first nine months of 2026; net revenue increased 1.2% to CHF 620.9 million.
- Profitability improved: EBITDAR grew 17.3% to CHF 113.8 million, with its margin rising to 18.3%; EBITDA increased 41.0% to CHF 41.6 million.
- Growth was largely organic: on a like-for-like basis, EBITDAR rose 15.6% and EBITDA 36.1%; organic net revenue growth was 0.5%, excluding specified consolidation and restructuring effects.
- The hospital division’s EBITDAR rose 11.5% to CHF 99.7 million, with a 21.4% margin; EBIT turned positive at CHF 1.3 million.
- Outpatient net revenue increased 5.2% to CHF 80.0 million, while EBITDAR rose 34.3% to CHF 6.9 million and the EBITDA loss narrowed to CHF 2.8 million. Healthcare operating cash flow increased 30.1% to CHF 55.1 million.
- The CHF 150 million credit facility was extended to April 2028, with a possible one-year extension; restructuring and continued profitability gains support the outlook for the remainder of 2026 and 2027.
The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 15,525EUR and was down -0,32 % compared with the previous day.
-0,32 %
+2,14 %
-3,42 %
+13,94 %
+7,25 %
-14,58 %
+36,78 %
+40,81 %
+248,09 %
Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte