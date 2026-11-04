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    AEVIS VICTORIA: EBITDAR Jumps 17.3%, EBITDA Soars 41% in 9M 2026

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    Swiss Medical Network gained momentum in the first nine months of 2026, delivering strong earnings growth, higher cash flow and improved profitability across its healthcare operations.

    AEVIS VICTORIA: EBITDAR Jumps 17.3%, EBITDA Soars 41% in 9M 2026
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Swiss Medical Network Holding’s gross revenue rose 11.3% to CHF 804.2 million in the first nine months of 2026; net revenue increased 1.2% to CHF 620.9 million.
    • Profitability improved: EBITDAR grew 17.3% to CHF 113.8 million, with its margin rising to 18.3%; EBITDA increased 41.0% to CHF 41.6 million.
    • Growth was largely organic: on a like-for-like basis, EBITDAR rose 15.6% and EBITDA 36.1%; organic net revenue growth was 0.5%, excluding specified consolidation and restructuring effects.
    • The hospital division’s EBITDAR rose 11.5% to CHF 99.7 million, with a 21.4% margin; EBIT turned positive at CHF 1.3 million.
    • Outpatient net revenue increased 5.2% to CHF 80.0 million, while EBITDAR rose 34.3% to CHF 6.9 million and the EBITDA loss narrowed to CHF 2.8 million. Healthcare operating cash flow increased 30.1% to CHF 55.1 million.
    • The CHF 150 million credit facility was extended to April 2028, with a possible one-year extension; restructuring and continued profitability gains support the outlook for the remainder of 2026 and 2027.

    The price of AEVIS VICTORIA at the time of the news was 15,525EUR and was down -0,32 % compared with the previous day.


    AEVIS VICTORIA

    -0,32 %
    +2,14 %
    -3,42 %
    +13,94 %
    +7,25 %
    -14,58 %
    +36,78 %
    +40,81 %
    +248,09 %
    ISIN:CH0478634105WKN:A2PLW7
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    AEVIS VICTORIA: EBITDAR Jumps 17.3%, EBITDA Soars 41% in 9M 2026 Swiss Medical Network gained momentum in the first nine months of 2026, delivering strong earnings growth, higher cash flow and improved profitability across its healthcare operations.
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