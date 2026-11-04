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    Vonovia 9M Results: Resilient Performance Defies Market Headwinds

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    Rising rents and strong service earnings lifted Vonovia’s EBITDA, but higher financing costs squeezed profits as the property group navigates a subdued sales market.

    Vonovia 9M Results: Resilient Performance Defies Market Headwinds
    Foto: 1187094003
    • Rental adjusted EBITDA rose 3.5% to €1.91 billion despite around 5,000 fewer homes; organic rent growth was 3.8%, with vacancy at 2.3%.
    • Value-add adjusted EBITDA grew 31.4% to €197.2 million, driven mainly by Vonovia’s in-house craftsmen and energy businesses.
    • Higher financing costs and weak transaction activity weighed on sales-related businesses: recurring sales EBITDA fell 11.8% to €49.9 million, while development EBITDA was €28.1 million. Vonovia completed about €900 million in disposals year to date.
    • Total adjusted EBITDA increased 3.3% to €2.19 billion, but adjusted EBT fell 3.5% to €1.41 billion and adjusted shareholder earnings declined 6.6% to €1.12 billion. Operating free cash flow dropped 34.1% to €932.5 million.
    • Vonovia expects 2026 adjusted EBITDA in the lower half of its €2.95–3.05 billion guidance range. It forecasts slight EBITDA growth in 2027 and adjusted EBITDA at the lower end of its €3.2–3.5 billion range in 2028.
    • EPRA NTA was broadly stable at €46.31 per share, while LTV rose to 46.1%. CFO Philip Grosse will not seek an extension of his term beyond 2027.

    The next important date, Third-quarter 2026 interim statement, at Vonovia is on 04.11.2026.

    The price of Vonovia at the time of the news was 16,293EUR and was down -0,03 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.777,00PKT (-0,26 %).


    Vonovia

    -0,03 %
    -1,53 %
    -3,18 %
    -24,13 %
    -35,45 %
    -33,16 %
    -67,97 %
    -41,51 %
    -3,08 %
    ISIN:DE000A1ML7J1WKN:A1ML7J
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    Vonovia 9M Results: Resilient Performance Defies Market Headwinds Rising rents and strong service earnings lifted Vonovia’s EBITDA, but higher financing costs squeezed profits as the property group navigates a subdued sales market.
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