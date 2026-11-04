Continental Boosts Outlook After Strong Q3 Results

Continental’s continuing operations generated Q3 2026 sales of €3.45 billion; adjusted EBIT rose 6.7% year on year to €514 million, lifting the adjusted EBIT margin from 13.9% to 14.9%.

Net income for continuing and discontinued operations was €349 million, compared with a €756 million loss in Q3 2025; adjusted free cash flow fell 69% to €31 million.

After strong tire-business results, Continental raised its 2026 continuing-operations outlook: sales of €13.5–13.9 billion, an adjusted EBIT margin of 13.4–14.0%, and adjusted free cash flow of €1.0–1.3 billion.

Tire performance was strongest in Europe and Asia. Weak replacement markets weighed on the Americas, while weak automotive markets pressured original-equipment demand; rising raw-material prices are expected to affect earnings more in Q4.

Continental plans to add more than 650 ultra-high-performance tire specifications by the end of 2027, targeting demand for larger, heavier and electrified vehicles.

For discontinued ContiTech operations, Continental expects 2026 sales of €4.2–4.4 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.5–7.5%; its Q3 margin was 8.5% under IFRS 5 reporting.

The next important date, Press release on the quarterly report (as of Q3)., at Continental is on 04.11.2026.

The price of Continental at the time of the news was 68,17EUR and was up +1,59 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 68,52EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,51 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.837,00PKT (-0,03 %).





