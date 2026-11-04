ZEAL Network: Revenue Jumps 22% as It Expands Into New Markets
ZEAL reported strong growth in 2026, adding over a million lottery customers and raising its revenue outlook after expanding into the UK prize-draw market.
Foto: Tipp24 AG
- Group revenue rose 22% year on year to €198.8 million in the first nine months of 2026, while EBITDA increased 9% to €58.7 million despite one-off acquisition costs.
- Lottery revenue grew 16% to €170.8 million; billings rose 10% to €915.1 million, and ZEAL attracted more than one million new lottery customers.
- ZEAL expanded its diversification: charity lotteries continued to grow, while Games revenue increased 18% to €12.1 million.
- The first-time consolidation of UK prize-draw business SevenCanyon added €10.5 million in revenue and contributed €1.4 million to EBITDA.
- Following SevenCanyon’s consolidation, ZEAL raised its 2026 revenue guidance to €270–280 million; EBITDA guidance remains €70–75 million.
- ZEAL said it contributed more than €300 million to public funding and charitable causes in Germany during the first nine months.
The next important date, Publication of the quarterly statement for the third quarter, at ZEAL Network is on 04.11.2026.
The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 39,25EUR and was up +0,77 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 39,55EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,76 % since publication.
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