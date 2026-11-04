Scout24 accelerates Q3 earnings, targets ~18% revenue growth

Q3 revenue rose 19.7% year over year to €198.2 million; organic growth was 10.1%.

Ordinary operating EBITDA increased 15.9% to €120.8 million, while the organic margin expanded by 0.4 percentage points to 63.3%.

Adjusted EPS grew 21.5% to €1.09, supported in part by €165 million in Q3 share buy-backs.

Professional revenue grew 23.3% to €146.7 million, with German B2B subscriptions up 11.5%; the Spanish business also gained customers and improved profitability.

Private revenue rose 10.5% to €51.6 million, as subscription revenue growth accelerated to 10.4%.

Scout24 raised its 2026 revenue-growth outlook to approximately 18% and reaffirmed its EBITDA margin targets of up to 61% reported and 64% organic.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Scout24 is on 04.11.2026.

The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 85,90EUR and was up +0,76 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 85,98EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.841,00PKT (-0,02 %).





