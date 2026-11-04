🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsScout24 AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Scout24

    Scout24 accelerates Q3 earnings, targets ~18% revenue growth

    53 Aufrufe 53 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Scout24 delivered a strong Q3, combining double-digit growth across key segments with higher earnings and an upgraded 2026 revenue outlook.

    Scout24 accelerates Q3 earnings, targets ~18% revenue growth
    Foto: Scout24 SE
    • Q3 revenue rose 19.7% year over year to €198.2 million; organic growth was 10.1%.
    • Ordinary operating EBITDA increased 15.9% to €120.8 million, while the organic margin expanded by 0.4 percentage points to 63.3%.
    • Adjusted EPS grew 21.5% to €1.09, supported in part by €165 million in Q3 share buy-backs.
    • Professional revenue grew 23.3% to €146.7 million, with German B2B subscriptions up 11.5%; the Spanish business also gained customers and improved profitability.
    • Private revenue rose 10.5% to €51.6 million, as subscription revenue growth accelerated to 10.4%.
    • Scout24 raised its 2026 revenue-growth outlook to approximately 18% and reaffirmed its EBITDA margin targets of up to 61% reported and 64% organic.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Scout24 is on 04.11.2026.

    The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 85,90EUR and was up +0,76 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 85,98EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.841,00PKT (-0,02 %).


    Scout24

    +1,29 %
    +4,60 %
    +24,51 %
    +13,69 %
    -13,99 %
    +47,05 %
    +35,34 %
    +192,11 %
    +188,80 %
    ISIN:DE000A12DM80WKN:A12DM8
    Scout24 direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Scout24 accelerates Q3 earnings, targets ~18% revenue growth Scout24 delivered a strong Q3, combining double-digit growth across key segments with higher earnings and an upgraded 2026 revenue outlook.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     