Scout24 accelerates Q3 earnings, targets ~18% revenue growth
Scout24 delivered a strong Q3, combining double-digit growth across key segments with higher earnings and an upgraded 2026 revenue outlook.
Foto: Scout24 SE
- Q3 revenue rose 19.7% year over year to €198.2 million; organic growth was 10.1%.
- Ordinary operating EBITDA increased 15.9% to €120.8 million, while the organic margin expanded by 0.4 percentage points to 63.3%.
- Adjusted EPS grew 21.5% to €1.09, supported in part by €165 million in Q3 share buy-backs.
- Professional revenue grew 23.3% to €146.7 million, with German B2B subscriptions up 11.5%; the Spanish business also gained customers and improved profitability.
- Private revenue rose 10.5% to €51.6 million, as subscription revenue growth accelerated to 10.4%.
- Scout24 raised its 2026 revenue-growth outlook to approximately 18% and reaffirmed its EBITDA margin targets of up to 61% reported and 64% organic.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Scout24 is on 04.11.2026.
The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 85,90EUR and was up +0,76 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 85,98EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 25.841,00PKT (-0,02 %).
+1,29 %
+4,60 %
+24,51 %
+13,69 %
-13,99 %
+47,05 %
+35,34 %
+192,11 %
+188,80 %
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte