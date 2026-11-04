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    Masterflex: Record 9-Month Earnings, Revenue Up; 2026 Outlook Reaffirmed

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    Masterflex builds momentum with record nine-month operating profit, rising sales and lower debt, while advancing growth projects and reaffirming its 2026 outlook.

    Masterflex: Record 9-Month Earnings, Revenue Up; 2026 Outlook Reaffirmed
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Revenue rose 3.0% year over year to €82.2 million in the first nine months of 2026; third-quarter revenue increased 5.6% to €27.9 million.
    • Operating EBIT reached a nine-month record of €12.3 million, up 1.9%; the operating EBIT margin was 14.9%, slightly lower than the prior-year 15.1%.
    • Net income attributable to Masterflex SE shareholders grew 10.0% to €8.5 million, while earnings per share increased from €0.81 to €0.89.
    • The company strengthened its balance sheet: net debt fell to about €1.0 million, and the equity ratio rose to 74.1%.
    • Growth initiatives include a new Morocco production facility, scheduled to start production in Q4 2026, expanded cleanroom capacity, and an engineering project expected to generate initial revenue in 2027.
    • Masterflex reaffirmed its 2026 outlook: revenue of €103–108 million and EBIT of €13–16 million, with the operating EBIT margin expected to remain stable.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Masterflex is on 04.11.2026.

    The price of Masterflex at the time of the news was 13,100EUR and was up +0,38 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,350EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,91 % since publication.


    Masterflex

    +2,30 %
    +0,38 %
    -4,04 %
    -5,78 %
    -3,69 %
    +46,30 %
    +85,90 %
    +94,40 %
    -61,64 %
    ISIN:DE0005492938WKN:549293
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    Masterflex: Record 9-Month Earnings, Revenue Up; 2026 Outlook Reaffirmed Masterflex builds momentum with record nine-month operating profit, rising sales and lower debt, while advancing growth projects and reaffirming its 2026 outlook.
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