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    DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose) Snaps Up Telemedicine Provider Medi24

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    TeleClinic is crossing borders: With its acquisition of Switzerland’s Medi24, the DocMorris subsidiary is taking its first step toward a broader European telemedicine presence.

    DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose) Snaps Up Telemedicine Provider Medi24
    Foto: Zur Rose Group AG
    • TeleClinic, a DocMorris subsidiary and Germany’s leading telemedicine platform, is entering Switzerland by acquiring Medi24 from Allianz Partners.
    • Medi24 is based in Liebefeld and has insurer partnerships that provide more than 4.6 million people—around half of Switzerland’s insured population—with guaranteed initial access to telemedicine.
    • The deal marks TeleClinic’s first step toward expanding its platform technology into other European markets and supports DocMorris’s growth in digital services.
    • TeleClinic and Medi24 will continue operating independently in their respective markets to address local legal requirements.
    • Medi24’s 2026 revenue is expected to nearly double TeleClinic’s projected revenue; the acquisition is also expected to contribute substantially to TeleClinic’s EBITDA in its first year through technology integration and cost synergies.
    • The enterprise value is in the low double-digit millions of Swiss francs, financed through internal funds, debt and equity; completion is expected in December 2026.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) is on 18.03.2027.

    The price of DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) at the time of the news was 17,295EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,330EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,20 % since publication.


    DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose)

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    +0,20 %
    +24,38 %
    +60,44 %
    +205,30 %
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    -83,55 %
    -63,17 %
    ISIN:CH0042615283WKN:A0Q6J0
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    DocMorris AG (ex Zur Rose) Snaps Up Telemedicine Provider Medi24 TeleClinic is crossing borders: With its acquisition of Switzerland’s Medi24, the DocMorris subsidiary is taking its first step toward a broader European telemedicine presence.
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