TeamViewer, WuXi Biologics (Cayman) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Super Micro Computer
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Advanced Micro Devices
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Copper One Resources
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|Tesla
|💬
|📰
|SpaceX
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|TeamViewer
|208
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|74
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|BioNTech
|72
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|32
|💬
|📰
|Vonovia
|27
|💬
|📰
|init innovation in traffic systems
|23
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
|+12,21 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Kurita Kogyo
|+9,70 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Arista Networks
|+8,56 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|IREN
|-5,30 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Cipher Digital
|-6,45 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Electro Optic Systems
|-6,73 %
|💬
|📰
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Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: -6,87 %
Wochenperformance: -6,87 %
Platz 1
Advanced Micro Devices
Wochenperformance: -9,59 %
Wochenperformance: -9,59 %
Platz 2
Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: -19,46 %
Wochenperformance: -19,46 %
Platz 3
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -15,87 %
Wochenperformance: -15,87 %
Platz 4
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -8,10 %
Wochenperformance: -8,10 %
Platz 5
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: -11,03 %
Wochenperformance: -11,03 %
Platz 6
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -31,38 %
Wochenperformance: -31,38 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -10,97 %
Wochenperformance: -10,97 %
Platz 8
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +0,45 %
Wochenperformance: +0,45 %
Platz 9
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -12,19 %
Wochenperformance: -12,19 %
Platz 10
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -0,76 %
Wochenperformance: -0,76 %
Platz 11
init innovation in traffic systems
Wochenperformance: -23,95 %
Wochenperformance: -23,95 %
Platz 12
WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Wochenperformance: +3,99 %
Wochenperformance: +3,99 %
Platz 13
Kurita Kogyo
Wochenperformance: -30,53 %
Wochenperformance: -30,53 %
Platz 14
Arista Networks
Wochenperformance: -3,58 %
Wochenperformance: -3,58 %
Platz 15
IREN
Wochenperformance: -17,89 %
Wochenperformance: -17,89 %
Platz 16
Cipher Digital
Wochenperformance: -12,40 %
Wochenperformance: -12,40 %
Platz 17
Electro Optic Systems
Wochenperformance: -20,43 %
Wochenperformance: -20,43 %
Platz 18
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