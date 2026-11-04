🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCEOTRONICS AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu CEOTRONICS

    The upside signal is loud and clear; INITIATE with BUY

    89 Aufrufe 89 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    CEOTRONICS combines substantial SmG follow-on potential with proven international growth, while trading at a steep discount to direct peers; we initiate with BUY and a € 17 PT.

    CEOTRONICS has already delivered what investors pay a premium for elsewhere in defence: 23% historical sales CAGR and a 21% EBITDA margin, close to INVISIO's 22%. SmG-related orders of c. € 103m have turned a longstanding Bundeswehr relationship into business at scale. CT-ComLink helps protect that position: software updates let users retain their control units as radios and headsets evolve. Backlog of € 77.6m covers 1.4x annual sales, the strongest coverage among its direct peers. The next stage of growth comes at a substantial valuation discount.

    The next SmG order alone could exceed last year’s sales. Our base case is a single call-off of the remaining 81k systems within the next six months. At € 58-76m (eNuW), this would exceed FY 25/26 sales of € 56.3m and support deliveries into FY 30/31, before any programme expansion. Phased call-offs remain possible and would leave total order potential and delivery timing unchanged, in our view.

    The current SmG framework falls short of the Bundeswehr’s longer-term equipment needs. Its 191k systems broadly match today's active force. Equipment reserves, reservists and planned personnel expansion all create additional requirements. Germany is already ordering for a larger force: >700k helmets and 351k protective vests demonstrate the scale of procurement across other categories of personal equipment. We expect an expanded SmG framework covering at least 261k systems in total (an additional 70,000 systems), supported by equipment reserves alone, before allowing for additional soldiers or reservists (total order potential: c. 644,000 systems, eNuW).

    The Bundeswehr is also a reference that travels. International sales grew at a 41% CAGR from FY 23/24 to FY 25/26 to € 12.3m, nearly doubling in two years. Broad Bundeswehr deployment should strengthen CEOTRONICS' credentials in further European tenders. Its growing presence in air defence highlights the potential to expand into communication systems for vehicles, ships and aircraft. The opportunity is expanding across both customers and applications, in our view.

    The valuation has room to catch up. At c. 7x EV/EBIT, CEOTRONICS trades against 17x for INVISIO and 12x for Savox (2027e; eNuW calculated). Our forecasts imply 13.5% annual EBIT growth to € 12m by FY 28/29. Strong order coverage and competitive profitability make this discount look excessive, in our view, while further SmG expansion and vehicle programmes offer additional potential.

    A soft H1 could provide a misleading first impression. While H1 results are likely to look weak against a demanding prior-year comparison, third-batch SmG deliveries should drive a stronger H2. In fact, the FY 26/27 net profit guidance looks conservative: our € 6.8m estimate is c. 10% above guidance of € 6.2m, despite allowances for relocation and ramp-up costs. The non-recurrence of last year's impairment charges provides further support. The next major order and a potential guidance upgrade are catalysts for the valuation to catch up.

    INITIATE with BUY, with a PT of € 17, based on DCF.




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von NuWays AG
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    The upside signal is loud and clear; INITIATE with BUY CEOTRONICS combines substantial SmG follow-on potential with proven international growth, while trading at a steep discount to direct peers; we initiate with BUY and a € 17 PT.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     