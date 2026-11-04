Mehr Aufträge für Maschinenbauer

3rd WOOOOOOOW moment was on guidance for 2027……without actually asking for it.

Q: If you reach € 210-220 million in Q4/26 and the order momentum is at the rate of 275 and better in the coming quarters, what prevents you from repeating this in Q1??

A: good logic (from Felix) once you have hired the people, build and ramped the supply chain to the correct level.

Opto

- Exceptionally strong, largest business 68% of order intake in Q3 driven by AI/data center infrastructure buildout.

- Research agency forecasts a further growth of 40% by 2030

- Aixtron sees a broadening customer base from US, Europe initially to now include Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and China.

- tool demand for 6’ (150mm) is lower than expected due to low substrate supply. Therefore customers are ordering tools for 75 and 100mm wafers and the numbers are therefore increasing but they have lower margins than the 6’ G-10.

- 70-80% of Opto tools shipped in 4’ configuration. 2027 6’ share is going down for 30% to 25% while 3’ increases from 15 to 30%. G-10 con be reconfigured to 6’ at a later stage.

Power

beginning of a recovery is being observed

GaN

utilization back to normal. 200 and 300 mm will coexist depending on customer fab configuration. Main driver conversion from 800 V down to 200, 100, 40, 20V due to power efficiency. The first cycle was for 650 chargers. Discussion for volume orders for 200 and 300mm ongoing.

SiC

- demand driver was BEV (battery electric vehicles)

- new industrial applications, SST-solid state transformers

- data center conversion from the transmission lines 2 or 3 KV to 800V

- customers report an outstanding results concerning uniformity

MicroLED

activity is increasing

Financials

- Revenue Q4 bigger than Q3

- All stars aligned (product and regions mix) margin from Q3 (48%) not to be used for 2027 or Q4.

- € 309 million customer advance payments

- maintain or grow order intake in the coming quarters from Q3 (€275 million) level

- 2027 guidance given with full year 26 results on March 4, 2027

- strong service revenue in Q3 came from SiC upgrade cycle from 150 to 200mm

- no share buyback at this stage – too early. Money will be used in the best interest of shareholders.

I am still sitting on the Q&A section





Gruß

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