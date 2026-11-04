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    Mehr Aufträge für Maschinenbauer

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    Für Sie zusammengefasst
    • Maschinenbauer melden 14 Prozent mehr Aufträge
    • Inland legt um 22 Prozent zu, Ausland um 11 Prozent
    • VDMA erwartet 2027 ein Produktionsplus von drei Prozent
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    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Die deutschen Maschinen- und Anlagenbauer haben im September einen deutlichen Auftragszuwachs erhalten. Bereinigt um Preiseffekte waren die Bestellungen 14 Prozent höher als ein Jahr zuvor, wie der Branchenverband VDMA mitteilte. Vor allem aus dem Inland wurde mit einem Plus von 22 Prozent deutlich mehr bestellt als vor einem Jahr. Die Auslandsaufträge wuchsen um 11 Prozent.

    Der hohe Gesamtzuwachs geht zum Teil auf den außerordentlich schwachen Vorjahresmonat zurück: Im September 2025 waren die Bestellungen laut Verband um 19 Prozent gesunken.

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    Für die ersten neun Monate des laufenden Jahres ergibt sich damit ein Auftragszuwachs von 5 Prozent. Schwach verlief das Neugeschäft im Euro-Raum mit einem Rückgang um 5 Prozent. Das Inland stagnierte, während aus dem Nicht-Euro-Ausland 13 Prozent mehr Aufträge hereinkamen.

    Produktion zieht erst 2027 an

    "Diese Bestellungen machen Mut, dass wir im kommenden Jahr tatsächlich das erhoffte Produktionsplus von 3 Prozent erreichen können", erklärte VDMA-Chefvolkswirt Johannes Gernandt. Im laufenden Jahr erwartet der Verband aber das vierte Jahr in Folge einen Produktionsrückgang.

    Gernandt warnte: "Der aktuelle Konjunkturaufschwung ist noch ein wackeliges Pflänzchen und darf jetzt nicht durch neue Belastungen, etwa einen überhöhten Tarifabschluss, gleich wieder zertreten werden." Das bezieht sich auf die laufenden Tarifverhandlungen für die deutsche Metall- und Elektroindustrie, in der die IG Metall 5 Prozent mehr Lohn fordert und aktuell Warnstreiks veranstaltet. Die Verhandlungen auf der Arbeitgeberseite führen Gesamtmetall und die regionalen Metallverbände, nicht der VDMA./ceb/DP/mis

     

    Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur AIXTRON Aktie

    Die AIXTRON Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,51 % und einem Kurs von 69,00 auf Tradegate BSX (04. November 2026, 09:17 Uhr) gehandelt.

    Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der AIXTRON Aktie um - verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt -.

    AIXTRON zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 0,1500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,2900 %.

    Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 44,17EUR. Von den letzten 6 Analysten der AIXTRON Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 39,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 52,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +16,00 %/+54,67 % bedeutet.





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    Community Beiträge zu AIXTRON - A0WMPJ - DE000A0WMPJ6

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über AIXTRON. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!

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    Im wallstreetONLINE-Forum geht es um AIXTRONs Auftragsboom durch KI-Rechenzentren, mögliche Kapazitätsengpässe 2027 und die Suche nach 100 Mitarbeitern. Diskutiert werden das gesenkte JPMorgan-Kursziel von 52,50 Euro bei unverändertem Overweight sowie das mwb-Kursziel von 45 Euro. Die geplante Übernahme des Kunden Lumentum durch Marvell wird hinsichtlich möglicher Vorteile für AIXTRON kontrovers bewertet.
    Das Sentiment der wallstreetONLINE Community ist im Moment positiv gegenüber AIXTRON eingestellt.

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    Mehr Aufträge für Maschinenbauer Die deutschen Maschinen- und Anlagenbauer haben im September einen deutlichen Auftragszuwachs erhalten. Bereinigt um Preiseffekte waren die Bestellungen 14 Prozent höher als ein Jahr zuvor, wie der Branchenverband VDMA mitteilte. Vor allem aus dem …
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
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