Mehr Aufträge für Maschinenbauer
- Maschinenbauer melden 14 Prozent mehr Aufträge
- Inland legt um 22 Prozent zu, Ausland um 11 Prozent
- VDMA erwartet 2027 ein Produktionsplus von drei Prozent
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Die deutschen Maschinen- und Anlagenbauer haben im September einen deutlichen Auftragszuwachs erhalten. Bereinigt um Preiseffekte waren die Bestellungen 14 Prozent höher als ein Jahr zuvor, wie der Branchenverband VDMA mitteilte. Vor allem aus dem Inland wurde mit einem Plus von 22 Prozent deutlich mehr bestellt als vor einem Jahr. Die Auslandsaufträge wuchsen um 11 Prozent.
Der hohe Gesamtzuwachs geht zum Teil auf den außerordentlich schwachen Vorjahresmonat zurück: Im September 2025 waren die Bestellungen laut Verband um 19 Prozent gesunken.
Für die ersten neun Monate des laufenden Jahres ergibt sich damit ein Auftragszuwachs von 5 Prozent. Schwach verlief das Neugeschäft im Euro-Raum mit einem Rückgang um 5 Prozent. Das Inland stagnierte, während aus dem Nicht-Euro-Ausland 13 Prozent mehr Aufträge hereinkamen.
Produktion zieht erst 2027 an
"Diese Bestellungen machen Mut, dass wir im kommenden Jahr tatsächlich das erhoffte Produktionsplus von 3 Prozent erreichen können", erklärte VDMA-Chefvolkswirt Johannes Gernandt. Im laufenden Jahr erwartet der Verband aber das vierte Jahr in Folge einen Produktionsrückgang.
Gernandt warnte: "Der aktuelle Konjunkturaufschwung ist noch ein wackeliges Pflänzchen und darf jetzt nicht durch neue Belastungen, etwa einen überhöhten Tarifabschluss, gleich wieder zertreten werden." Das bezieht sich auf die laufenden Tarifverhandlungen für die deutsche Metall- und Elektroindustrie, in der die IG Metall 5 Prozent mehr Lohn fordert und aktuell Warnstreiks veranstaltet. Die Verhandlungen auf der Arbeitgeberseite führen Gesamtmetall und die regionalen Metallverbände, nicht der VDMA./ceb/DP/mis
Zusätzliche Unternehmensinformationen zur AIXTRON Aktie
Die AIXTRON Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Plus von +0,51 % und einem Kurs von 69,00 auf Tradegate BSX (04. November 2026, 09:17 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der AIXTRON Aktie um - verändert. Der Gewinn auf 30 Tage beträgt -.
AIXTRON zahlte zuletzt (2026) eine Dividende von 0,1500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 0,2900 %.
Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 44,17EUR. Von den letzten 6 Analysten der AIXTRON Aktie empfehlen 1 die Aktie zu halten. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 39,00EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 52,00EUR was eine Bandbreite von +16,00 %/+54,67 % bedeutet.
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Community Beiträge zu AIXTRON - A0WMPJ - DE000A0WMPJ6
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Die Aktie von Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) springt nach Veröffentlichung der jüngsten Quartalszahlen auf der außerbörslichen Handelsplattform Lang & Schwarz um mehrere Prozent nach oben und notiert bei 462,30 Euro — 6,7 Prozent über dem Kurs vor der Meldung. Sowohl der Rekordumsatz als auch das bereinigte Ergebnis je Aktie übertreffen die Analystenerwartungen deutlich, wobei das rasant wachsende Data-Center-Geschäft als Haupttreiber gilt. Für das laufende Quartal stellt AMD zudem einen weiteren kräftigen Umsatzsprung in Aussicht.
Quelle: Stock3
Super Micro Computer auch mit super Quartalszahlen plus 8-10%
3rd WOOOOOOOW moment was on guidance for 2027……without actually asking for it.
Q: If you reach € 210-220 million in Q4/26 and the order momentum is at the rate of 275 and better in the coming quarters, what prevents you from repeating this in Q1??
A: good logic (from Felix) once you have hired the people, build and ramped the supply chain to the correct level.
Opto
- Exceptionally strong, largest business 68% of order intake in Q3 driven by AI/data center infrastructure buildout.
- Research agency forecasts a further growth of 40% by 2030
- Aixtron sees a broadening customer base from US, Europe initially to now include Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and China.
- tool demand for 6’ (150mm) is lower than expected due to low substrate supply. Therefore customers are ordering tools for 75 and 100mm wafers and the numbers are therefore increasing but they have lower margins than the 6’ G-10.
- 70-80% of Opto tools shipped in 4’ configuration. 2027 6’ share is going down for 30% to 25% while 3’ increases from 15 to 30%. G-10 con be reconfigured to 6’ at a later stage.
Power
beginning of a recovery is being observed
GaN
utilization back to normal. 200 and 300 mm will coexist depending on customer fab configuration. Main driver conversion from 800 V down to 200, 100, 40, 20V due to power efficiency. The first cycle was for 650 chargers. Discussion for volume orders for 200 and 300mm ongoing.
SiC
- demand driver was BEV (battery electric vehicles)
- new industrial applications, SST-solid state transformers
- data center conversion from the transmission lines 2 or 3 KV to 800V
- customers report an outstanding results concerning uniformity
MicroLED
activity is increasing
Financials
- Revenue Q4 bigger than Q3
- All stars aligned (product and regions mix) margin from Q3 (48%) not to be used for 2027 or Q4.
- € 309 million customer advance payments
- maintain or grow order intake in the coming quarters from Q3 (€275 million) level
- 2027 guidance given with full year 26 results on March 4, 2027
- strong service revenue in Q3 came from SiC upgrade cycle from 150 to 200mm
- no share buyback at this stage – too early. Money will be used in the best interest of shareholders.
Aixtron Q3 call – 29.10.2026
Let me start with my personal Wooooooow moment at the end of the call. There were questions on the sustainability of In/P based laser business versus VCSEL and MicroLED.
In both cases Felix answered that it will be complimentary business if it comes to fruition and he went on to say about MicroLED: “We are in heavy development work with multiple customers. It makes sense you print a GaN/MicroLED on top of a CPU or GPU add a sapphire or SiC interposer add waveguides and you will be ableto connect the GPU/CPU with the HBM via an optical interconnect.”
I admit a did not understand all of this yet, but the way he said it was so real, as if this is already in the trial stages and no longer in the lab phase.
Answer: “We never talk about customers, but we are preparing for sizeable double digit GaN 300 tool orders(for 2 customers – not sure if that was said)
Gruß