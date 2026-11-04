Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32: Outlook Holds
Homann gained momentum in Q3 2026, with higher revenue, stronger earnings and improved cash flow, as recovering demand and price increases supported its confirmed full-year outlook.
- Q3 2026 revenue exceeded the prior-year level, while adjusted EBITDA was clearly positive and significantly above H1.
- Operating cash flow improved significantly in Q3, and demand for MDF/HDF boards showed signs of recovery.
- Price increases introduced during 2026 increasingly took effect, supporting the improvement in business performance.
- Management confirmed the full-year 2026 outlook, as revised in August.
- The capacity adjustment at the Pagiriai site in Lithuania is on schedule, with the plant expected to reach freeze status by year-end 2026.
- Homann expects Lithuanian operations to generate an operating loss of around €23 million in 2026, falling to approximately €3 million in 2027; the H2 2026 report is due on 16 March 2027.
The price of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32 at the time of the news was 53,38EUR and was up +3,64 % compared with the previous day.
+30,00 %
-29,74 %
-38,55 %
-48,69 %
-49,64 %
-35,22 %
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.