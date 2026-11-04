Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32: Outlook Holds

Q3 2026 revenue exceeded the prior-year level, while adjusted EBITDA was clearly positive and significantly above H1.

Operating cash flow improved significantly in Q3, and demand for MDF/HDF boards showed signs of recovery.

Price increases introduced during 2026 increasingly took effect, supporting the improvement in business performance.

Management confirmed the full-year 2026 outlook, as revised in August.

The capacity adjustment at the Pagiriai site in Lithuania is on schedule, with the plant expected to reach freeze status by year-end 2026.

Homann expects Lithuanian operations to generate an operating loss of around €23 million in 2026, falling to approximately €3 million in 2027; the H2 2026 report is due on 16 March 2027.

The price of Homann Holzwerkstoffe Unternehmensanleihe 7,50 % bis 06/32 at the time of the news was 53,38EUR and was up +3,64 % compared with the previous day.





