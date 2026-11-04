🎁 Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.   🎁 iPhone Duo gewinnen! → Bei SMARTBROKER+
    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsKommentarevorwärtsNachricht

    BFCH Plans 10x Regulation A Price Jump to $0.001 Per Share

    33 Aufrufe 33 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    UNLOCKD plans to raise its Regulation A offering price tenfold, aiming to limit shareholder dilution as it expands its health and wellness portfolio.

    BFCH Plans 10x Regulation A Price Jump to $0.001 Per Share
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • BitFrontier Capital Holdings, doing business as UNLOCKD, plans to raise its Regulation A offering price tenfold, from $0.0001 to $0.001 per share.
    • At the proposed price, the company says it would issue 90% fewer shares to raise the same amount: about 100 million shares instead of 1 billion for $100,000.
    • The company says the change is intended to reduce potential shareholder dilution and preserve authorized shares for future strategic needs.
    • UNLOCKD has acquired EVERMIND, Ancient Extracts USA, and 1ENERGY assets as part of its consumer health and wellness growth strategy.
    • UNLOCKD has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire Ancient Extracts UK; the deal could add nearly $1 million in annualized revenue but remains subject to conditions.
    • The proposed price still requires SEC filing and qualification, and is not an independent valuation or a prediction of BFCH’s market price.



    Geschenk Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen. Smartbroker+




    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
    BFCH Plans 10x Regulation A Price Jump to $0.001 Per Share UNLOCKD plans to raise its Regulation A offering price tenfold, aiming to limit shareholder dilution as it expands its health and wellness portfolio.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Kostenlos und in wenigen Schritten zum Depot Keine Kompromisse bei Preis und Leistung — egal ob Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Fonds, Krypto oder Sparpläne.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     