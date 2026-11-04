BFCH Plans 10x Regulation A Price Jump to $0.001 Per Share
UNLOCKD plans to raise its Regulation A offering price tenfold, aiming to limit shareholder dilution as it expands its health and wellness portfolio.
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- BitFrontier Capital Holdings, doing business as UNLOCKD, plans to raise its Regulation A offering price tenfold, from $0.0001 to $0.001 per share.
- At the proposed price, the company says it would issue 90% fewer shares to raise the same amount: about 100 million shares instead of 1 billion for $100,000.
- The company says the change is intended to reduce potential shareholder dilution and preserve authorized shares for future strategic needs.
- UNLOCKD has acquired EVERMIND, Ancient Extracts USA, and 1ENERGY assets as part of its consumer health and wellness growth strategy.
- UNLOCKD has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire Ancient Extracts UK; the deal could add nearly $1 million in annualized revenue but remains subject to conditions.
- The proposed price still requires SEC filing and qualification, and is not an independent valuation or a prediction of BFCH’s market price.
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