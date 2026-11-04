Lonza Group CEO Wolfgang Wienand at Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Lonza takes the stage in London on 18 November as CEO Wolfgang Wienand presents at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, with a live webcast and Q&A.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Lonza announced on 4 November 2026 that it will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on 17–18 November 2026.
- CEO Wolfgang Wienand will give a presentation and take part in a Q&A on 18 November, from 15:30 to 15:55 GMT (16:30 to 16:55 CET).
- The session will be webcast live, with a replay available on Lonza’s Investor Relations website for 90 days.
- Lonza is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the healthcare industry.
- Lonza’s continuing CDMO business has approximately 17,000 employees working across three continents.
- In the first half of 2026, Lonza reported sales of CHF 3.4 billion and CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.2 billion.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 27.01.2027.
The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 723,70EUR and was up +2,10 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 725,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.
+1,95 %
+5,24 %
+18,85 %
+20,29 %
+26,27 %
+111,04 %
+0,19 %
+381,22 %
+1.146,51 %
Jetzt bis zu 120 € Prämie sichern! Egal ob Trading, Sparen oder beides - bei SMARTBROKER+ ist für alle was dabei. Eröffnen Sie ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Prämie jetzt bis zu 120 €!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte