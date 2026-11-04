Lonza Group CEO Wolfgang Wienand at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Lonza announced on 4 November 2026 that it will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on 17–18 November 2026.

CEO Wolfgang Wienand will give a presentation and take part in a Q&A on 18 November, from 15:30 to 15:55 GMT (16:30 to 16:55 CET).

The session will be webcast live, with a replay available on Lonza’s Investor Relations website for 90 days.

Lonza is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the healthcare industry.

Lonza’s continuing CDMO business has approximately 17,000 employees working across three continents.

In the first half of 2026, Lonza reported sales of CHF 3.4 billion and CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.2 billion.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 27.01.2027.

The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 723,70EUR and was up +2,10 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 725,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.





