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    Lonza Group CEO Wolfgang Wienand at Jefferies Healthcare Conference

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    Lonza takes the stage in London on 18 November as CEO Wolfgang Wienand presents at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, with a live webcast and Q&A.

    Lonza Group CEO Wolfgang Wienand at Jefferies Healthcare Conference
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Lonza announced on 4 November 2026 that it will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on 17–18 November 2026.
    • CEO Wolfgang Wienand will give a presentation and take part in a Q&A on 18 November, from 15:30 to 15:55 GMT (16:30 to 16:55 CET).
    • The session will be webcast live, with a replay available on Lonza’s Investor Relations website for 90 days.
    • Lonza is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving the healthcare industry.
    • Lonza’s continuing CDMO business has approximately 17,000 employees working across three continents.
    • In the first half of 2026, Lonza reported sales of CHF 3.4 billion and CORE EBITDA of CHF 1.2 billion.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Lonza Group is on 27.01.2027.

    The price of Lonza Group at the time of the news was 723,70EUR and was up +2,10 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 725,00EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,18 % since publication.


    Lonza Group

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    +20,29 %
    +26,27 %
    +111,04 %
    +0,19 %
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    +1.146,51 %
    ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
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    Lonza Group CEO Wolfgang Wienand at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Lonza takes the stage in London on 18 November as CEO Wolfgang Wienand presents at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, with a live webcast and Q&A.
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