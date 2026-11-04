Autodoc Sets Nov. 12 for 9M 2026 Results and Q3 Call
AUTODOC will unveil its nine-month 2026 results on 12 November, followed by a conference call with its CEO and CFO to discuss Q3 performance and strategic developments.
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- AUTODOC will publish its report for the first nine months of 2026 on 12 November 2026.
- The company will hold a conference call on its Q3 2026 results at 11:00 a.m. CEST that day.
- CEO Dmitri Zadorojnii and CFO Lennart Schmidt will discuss Q3 strategic, operational and financial developments.
- Investors and analysts can register for the call via AUTODOC’s webcast link; a live Q&A test is recommended in advance.
- AUTODOC operates online shops in 27 European countries and employs more than 5,500 people across 13 locations.
- In 2025, AUTODOC reported revenue of €1.8 billion and an assortment of around 7.8 million products from approximately 2,700 brands.
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