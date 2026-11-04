Deutsche EuroShop Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook, Refines Revenue Forecast

On 4 November 2026, Deutsche EuroShop revised its outlook for the 2026 financial year while preparing its nine-month results.

Higher rents, tenant settlement proceeds and slightly lower costs are expected to lift net operating income by about €3 million versus plan.

A one-off release of approximately €4 million in provisions for land transfer tax liabilities is expected to boost EBIT.

Higher interest rates and continued high cash balances are expected to increase interest income by about €4 million.

The revenue forecast was refined to €272–277 million, compared with the previous range of €269–277 million.

Forecasts were raised for EBIT to €220–225 million (previously €211–219 million), EBT excluding valuation gains to €149–154 million (previously €134–142 million), and FFO to €144–149 million (previously €134–142 million). The one-off provision release is excluded from FFO.

The next important date, Quarterly Statement 9M 2026, at Deutsche Euroshop is on 12.11.2026.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.291,57PKT (+1,77 %).





