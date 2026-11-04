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    Deutsche EuroShop Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook, Refines Revenue Forecast

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    Stronger rents, one-off gains and higher interest income have prompted Deutsche EuroShop to raise its 2026 earnings outlook ahead of its nine-month results.

    Deutsche EuroShop Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook, Refines Revenue Forecast
    Foto: Deutsche EuroShop AG
    • On 4 November 2026, Deutsche EuroShop revised its outlook for the 2026 financial year while preparing its nine-month results.
    • Higher rents, tenant settlement proceeds and slightly lower costs are expected to lift net operating income by about €3 million versus plan.
    • A one-off release of approximately €4 million in provisions for land transfer tax liabilities is expected to boost EBIT.
    • Higher interest rates and continued high cash balances are expected to increase interest income by about €4 million.
    • The revenue forecast was refined to €272–277 million, compared with the previous range of €269–277 million.
    • Forecasts were raised for EBIT to €220–225 million (previously €211–219 million), EBT excluding valuation gains to €149–154 million (previously €134–142 million), and FFO to €144–149 million (previously €134–142 million). The one-off provision release is excluded from FFO.

    The next important date, Quarterly Statement 9M 2026, at Deutsche Euroshop is on 12.11.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.291,57PKT (+1,77 %).


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    ISIN:DE0007480204WKN:748020
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    Deutsche EuroShop Raises 2026 Earnings Outlook, Refines Revenue Forecast Stronger rents, one-off gains and higher interest income have prompted Deutsche EuroShop to raise its 2026 earnings outlook ahead of its nine-month results.
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