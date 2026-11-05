SAF-HOLLAND's Q3 2026 Surge: Faster Growth, Higher Profits, Strong Cash Flow
SAF-HOLLAND picked up speed in 2026, combining faster sales growth with higher profitability and stronger cash flow while reaffirming its full-year outlook.
Foto: SAF Holland
- Group sales rose 4.1% to €1,362.3 million in the first nine months of 2026; third-quarter sales accelerated 9.4% to €456.6 million.
- Adjusted EBIT increased 7.6% to €130.3 million, lifting the nine-month adjusted EBIT margin to 9.6% from 9.3%.
- Profit attributable to parent-company shareholders climbed 61.2% to €61.1 million; adjusted earnings per share rose to €1.85 from €1.33.
- Operating free cash flow more than doubled to €123.6 million, while net financial debt fell to €459.8 million and leverage improved to 2.0.
- Trailer-market demand supported growth, especially in EMEA and APAC; the North American truck-market recovery began contributing in the third quarter.
- SAF-HOLLAND confirmed its 2026 outlook: sales of €1.7–1.85 billion, an adjusted EBIT margin of 9–10%, and capital expenditure of up to 3% of sales; it expects sales in the upper third of the range.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at SAF-HOLLAND is on 05.11.2026.
The price of SAF-HOLLAND at the time of the news was 20,550EUR and was down -0,36 % compared with the previous day.
18 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,625EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,36 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.292,77PKT (+1,78 %).
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