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    Commerzbank Posts Its Best-Ever Nine-Month Results

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    Record profits and sharper efficiency: Commerzbank delivered its best-ever nine-month results, reaffirming its 2026 targets and plans for €3.2bn in capital returns.

    Commerzbank Posts Its Best-Ever Nine-Month Results
    Foto: Igor - stock.adobe.com
    • Commerzbank achieved its strongest nine-month performance ever: operating profit rose 17% to €4.0bn and net profit increased 41% to €2.7bn.
    • Nine-month revenue grew 8% to €9.7bn, driven by higher commission income (+8%) and slightly higher net interest income.
    • Third-quarter operating profit climbed 25% year on year to €1.3bn, while net profit rose 45% to €859m.
    • Efficiency and profitability improved: the nine-month cost-income ratio fell to 53%, and net RoTE reached a record 12.4%.
    • The CET1 capital ratio was 14.2%; the nine-month risk result was −€554m, with the non-performing exposure ratio at 1.2%.
    • Commerzbank confirmed its 2026 targets, including net profit of at least €3.4bn, and plans capital returns of around €3.2bn.

    The next important date, Q3 2026 results, at Commerzbank is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 39,79EUR and was down -0,69 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 39,42EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,94 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 26.551,00PKT (-0,24 %).


    Commerzbank

    -0,99 %
    +3,89 %
    +1,13 %
    +0,10 %
    +21,94 %
    +280,07 %
    +498,68 %
    +559,66 %
    -56,91 %
    ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
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    Commerzbank Posts Its Best-Ever Nine-Month Results Record profits and sharper efficiency: Commerzbank delivered its best-ever nine-month results, reaffirming its 2026 targets and plans for €3.2bn in capital returns.
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