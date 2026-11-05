Commerzbank Posts Its Best-Ever Nine-Month Results

Commerzbank achieved its strongest nine-month performance ever: operating profit rose 17% to €4.0bn and net profit increased 41% to €2.7bn.

Nine-month revenue grew 8% to €9.7bn, driven by higher commission income (+8%) and slightly higher net interest income.

Third-quarter operating profit climbed 25% year on year to €1.3bn, while net profit rose 45% to €859m.

Efficiency and profitability improved: the nine-month cost-income ratio fell to 53%, and net RoTE reached a record 12.4%.

The CET1 capital ratio was 14.2%; the nine-month risk result was −€554m, with the non-performing exposure ratio at 1.2%.

Commerzbank confirmed its 2026 targets, including net profit of at least €3.4bn, and plans capital returns of around €3.2bn.

The next important date, Q3 2026 results, at Commerzbank is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 39,79EUR and was down -0,69 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 39,42EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,94 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 26.551,00PKT (-0,24 %).





