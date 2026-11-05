Kontron Reports Nine-Month 2026 Results, Confirms Forecast

Revenues totaled **€1,102.9 million** in the first nine months of 2026, compared with adjusted revenue of €1,123.6 million a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to **€151.0 million** from €140.1 million; reported EBITDA was €125.9 million, including €25.1 million in restructuring costs.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to **€52.7 million**, versus €110.8 million in the prior-year period, which included a gain related to the COM business deconsolidation.

The order backlog reached **€2,751.9 million**, up from €2,495.3 million at the end of 2025; the book-to-bill ratio was 1.23.

Kontron completed its GreenTec restructuring as planned, paving the way for **annual savings of more than €30 million**; the full impact is expected from 2027.

The company **confirmed its 2026 forecast**: revenue of around €1.6 billion and EBITDA of around €200 million (or €225 million before restructuring costs).

The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Kontron is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Kontron at the time of the news was 20,530EUR and was down -0,15 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,520EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,05 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.292,77PKT (+1,78 %).





