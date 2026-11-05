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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHelloFresh AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu HelloFresh

    HelloFresh Boosts Profitability Across Segments in Q3 2026

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    Fewer orders, stronger profits: HelloFresh’s Q3 2026 results highlight efficiency gains and growing new ventures despite a double-digit revenue decline.

    HelloFresh Boosts Profitability Across Segments in Q3 2026
    Foto: HelloFresh
    • HelloFresh’s Q3 2026 revenue fell 11.3% year over year on a constant-currency basis to approximately €1.4 billion.
    • Group adjusted EBITDA rose 26.3% to €50.9 million in constant currency, supported by lower marketing costs and efficiency measures.
    • Meal Kits’ adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 10.7%, while Ready-to-Eat reached adjusted EBITDA break-even.
    • Orders declined 17.9% to 19.6 million, but average order value increased 7.5% to €70.5 in constant currency, driven by price increases, add-ons and premium recipes.
    • The “Other” segment, including newer ventures such as premium meat, seafood and pet food, grew revenue by 36% in constant currency.
    • For FY 2026, HelloFresh expects constant-currency revenue to decline by 9–11% and adjusted EBITDA to reach €350–370 million.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at HelloFresh is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of HelloFresh at the time of the news was 2,9725EUR and was down -0,37 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,9770EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,15 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.292,77PKT (+1,78 %).


    HelloFresh

    -0,22 %
    +6,63 %
    +25,08 %
    -13,16 %
    -57,13 %
    -86,26 %
    -96,61 %
    -75,80 %
    ISIN:DE000A161408WKN:A16140
    HelloFresh direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    HelloFresh Boosts Profitability Across Segments in Q3 2026 Fewer orders, stronger profits: HelloFresh’s Q3 2026 results highlight efficiency gains and growing new ventures despite a double-digit revenue decline.
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