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    Nemetschek Q3: Strong Growth, High Profits as 2026 Guidance Confirmed

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    Nemetschek’s Q3 2026 revenue jumped 26.6%, fueled by subscription growth and the HCSS acquisition, as the company reaffirmed its full-year outlook.

    Nemetschek Q3: Strong Growth, High Profits as 2026 Guidance Confirmed
    Foto: Olaf Gedanitz - stock.adobe.com
    • Q3 2026 revenue rose 26.6% to €371.1 million, including HCSS; organic revenue growth was 13.7%.
    • Annual recurring revenue increased 35.8% to €1.46 billion, while subscription and SaaS revenue grew 52.4% to €321.9 million.
    • Q3 EBITDA reached €115.9 million; the reported margin was 31.2%, while the organic margin was 34.8%.
    • HCSS, consolidated from July 1, is integrating as planned and expands Nemetschek’s presence in infrastructure and heavy civil construction.
    • The Build segment led Q3 growth, with revenue up 56.6% to €190.8 million, including HCSS; organic growth was 25.6%.
    • The company confirmed its 2026 outlook: organic currency-adjusted revenue growth of 14–15% and an EBITDA margin of 32–33%, before the expected HCSS-related dilution.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Nemetschek is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of Nemetschek at the time of the news was 75,23EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
    17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 75,33EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,13 % since publication.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.298,71PKT (+1,91 %).


    Nemetschek

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    +30,11 %
    -23,08 %
    +9,58 %
    -31,02 %
    +317,19 %
    +1.336,19 %
    ISIN:DE0006452907WKN:645290
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    Nemetschek Q3: Strong Growth, High Profits as 2026 Guidance Confirmed Nemetschek’s Q3 2026 revenue jumped 26.6%, fueled by subscription growth and the HCSS acquisition, as the company reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
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