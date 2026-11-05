Westwing Defies Macro Headwinds With Fifth Straight Growth Quarter

Westwing achieved its fifth consecutive quarter of GMV growth: Q3 GMV rose 7% year over year to EUR 123 million, while revenue increased 13% to EUR 111 million.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 7% to EUR 6.5 million, but its margin fell by 0.3 percentage points to 5.8%, mainly due to higher fuel and logistics costs.

Q3 free cash flow was EUR –0.7 million; net cash remained strong at EUR 63 million, and net working capital was negative at EUR –2.7 million.

Active customers increased 13% year over year, marking the third consecutive quarter of growth in the customer base.

Westwing entered five additional countries, bringing its total reach to 28 markets, and launched a homeware collaboration with Victoria Beckham.

Westwing confirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of EUR 470–495 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 36–48 million; management expects revenue in the upper half of the range.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly statement for the third quarter of 2026., at Westwing is on 05.11.2026.

The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 13,550EUR and was down -0,55 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,37 % since publication.





