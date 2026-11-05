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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPVA TePla AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PVA TePla

    PVA TePla Sees Another Surge in Order Intake

    85 Aufrufe 85 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Surging orders and metrology-led growth fuel PVA TePla’s outlook for a strong finish to 2026, despite lower nine-month profitability.

    PVA TePla Sees Another Surge in Order Intake
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Order intake rose 55% year over year to **€273.4 million** in the first nine months of 2026; the book-to-bill ratio reached **1.50**.
    • Nine-month revenue increased about 4% to **€181.8 million**. Third-quarter revenue grew 12% year over year to **€62.7 million**.
    • Metrology drove growth: nine-month orders rose 76% to **€148.4 million** and revenue increased 29% to **€88.6 million**. Material Solutions revenue fell to **€93.3 million**.
    • Nine-month EBITDA declined to **€10.4 million** from €18.7 million a year earlier, but third-quarter EBITDA improved to **€6.0 million**, up from €3.0 million in the second quarter.
    • PVA TePla confirmed its 2026 forecast: revenue of **€255–275 million** and EBITDA at the lower end of its **€26–31 million** target range.
    • The company expects a strong fourth quarter and a noticeable acceleration in revenue growth and profitability from **2027**.

    The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at PVA TePla is on 05.11.2026.

    The price of PVA TePla at the time of the news was 30,17EUR and was down -0,30 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,06EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,36 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.292,77PKT (+1,78 %).


    PVA TePla

    -0,23 %
    -2,61 %
    -16,35 %
    -13,81 %
    +22,89 %
    +69,30 %
    -24,30 %
    +1.164,30 %
    +134,03 %
    ISIN:DE0007461006WKN:746100
    PVA TePla direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

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    PVA TePla Sees Another Surge in Order Intake Surging orders and metrology-led growth fuel PVA TePla’s outlook for a strong finish to 2026, despite lower nine-month profitability.
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