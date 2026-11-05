Nordex Soars: Q3 EBITDA More Than Doubles, Margin Outlook Raised
Nordex powered ahead in Q3 2026, combining strong sales growth with surging profits and robust cash flow, prompting an upgrade to its full-year margin outlook.
Foto: Bernd Wüstneck - dpa-Zentralbild
- Q3 2026 sales rose 28.2% year on year to EUR 2.19 billion.
- EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 278.2 million, lifting the EBITDA margin to 12.7% from 8.0%.
- Net income nearly tripled to EUR 147.1 million, compared with EUR 51.7 million in Q3 2025.
- Project order intake increased 29.5% to 2.81 GW; the total order book reached EUR 19.3 billion.
- Nordex generated EUR 379.1 million in Q3 free cash flow and held a net cash position of EUR 2.03 billion at quarter-end.
- The company raised its 2026 EBITDA margin guidance to 11.5–12.5%, while maintaining its sales forecast of EUR 8.2–9.0 billion.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report (as of Q3), at Nordex is on 05.11.2026.
The price of Nordex at the time of the news was 41,33EUR and was down -0,17 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 41,87EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,31 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.298,71PKT (+1,91 %).
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