Ringmetall Boosts 9-Month Revenue and Earnings; Liner Division Up 20%+
Powered by its Liner Division, Ringmetall posted solid revenue and earnings growth in the first nine months of 2026 and reaffirmed its full-year outlook.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- In the first nine months of 2026, Ringmetall’s revenue rose 7.2% to €156.7 million.
- Group EBITDA increased 15.7% to €21.7 million, while the EBITDA margin improved to 13.8%.
- The Liner Division was the main growth driver: revenue rose 21.2% to €71.7 million and EBITDA grew 31.6% to €12.4 million.
- Liner Division growth came from acquisitions and higher organic sales volumes; its EBITDA margin improved to 17.3%.
- Closure Systems revenue fell 2.3% to €85.0 million, while EBITDA remained nearly unchanged at €14.7 million.
- Ringmetall confirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of €195–210 million and EBITDA of €23–28 million, excluding Rapak and any further 2026 acquisitions.
The price of Ringmetall at the time of the news was 3,0100EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,1000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,99 % since publication.
+3,33 %
+8,01 %
+12,32 %
+15,24 %
+5,08 %
+5,80 %
-26,93 %
+190,26 %
Aktion Dein iPhone, dein Gewinn! Mitmachen und mit etwas Glück eines von 5 iPhone Duo gewinnen! Bei SMARTBROKER+ stehen dir dafür 3 Wege offen.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
AI generatedDieser Artikel wurde automatisch aus mehreren redaktionellen Quellen erstellt und nicht redaktionell geprüft.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte