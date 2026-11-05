Ringmetall Boosts 9-Month Revenue and Earnings; Liner Division Up 20%+

In the first nine months of 2026, Ringmetall’s revenue rose 7.2% to €156.7 million.

Group EBITDA increased 15.7% to €21.7 million, while the EBITDA margin improved to 13.8%.

The Liner Division was the main growth driver: revenue rose 21.2% to €71.7 million and EBITDA grew 31.6% to €12.4 million.

Liner Division growth came from acquisitions and higher organic sales volumes; its EBITDA margin improved to 17.3%.

Closure Systems revenue fell 2.3% to €85.0 million, while EBITDA remained nearly unchanged at €14.7 million.

Ringmetall confirmed its 2026 guidance: revenue of €195–210 million and EBITDA of €23–28 million, excluding Rapak and any further 2026 acquisitions.

The price of Ringmetall at the time of the news was 3,0100EUR and was up +0,33 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,1000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,99 % since publication.





